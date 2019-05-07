Thanos Attends the Met Gala! Josh Brolin Shares Funny Photo of Marvel Villain at Fashion Event

Looks like Thanos decided to attend the 2019 Met Gala instead of snapping everyone out of existence!

Josh Brolin, who portrays the villain in Avengers: Endgame, shared a photo on Instagram Tuesday by artist Boss Logic of the Marvel villain at the Met Gala red carpet with his Infinity Gauntlet.

“Yo, just want to shout out to #metgala2019 and my peps who all made it happen,” Brolin jokingly wrote in the caption. “@narrativepr Liz Mahoney and @samanthamcmillen_stylist@kimverbeck and all my hot af really really famous people friends: @mileycyrus (keeping mine in my mouth!)”

He continued poking fun at several A-listers who attended the event, including Jared Leto, Kendall Jenner and his costar Chris Hemsworth.

Brolin as Thanos Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

“@jaredleto (you can carry my head anytime, brah) @kendalljenner (you gotta stop widdat wild smack talk back talk hack talk sister gimme lipstick comon’),” he wrote. “And @versace Thank you for giving me @chrishemsworth suit cuz we the same size and he’s busy losing weight. I got pictures for later from the inside — the things I seen.”

Brolin added, “Oh, and @marvelstudios thanks for the gauntlet loan out for the night. You people have been straight up tight af. Out. Purple. 😈✊️#bitchbestraightupwinning#infinityhoes#onehundredandfirstTIMEmag#fortheswagbag #teamthanos 💥 @bosslogic.”

While the actor (and Thanos) wasn’t at the star-studded event, several celebrities were including Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx who made their public debut as a couple on Monday night.

For his part, Brolin is now part of a blockbuster hit, with Avengers: Endgame racking up more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office just 12 days after its release.

The film has also grossed more than $620 million at the U.S. box office. It is now the second highest grosses movie of all time, just behind Avatar. Titanic is at No. 3.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing.