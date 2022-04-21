"I knew from a big-picture standpoint that somebody else would do a much better job," Josh Brolin said of the Jurassic World role that went to Chris Pratt

Josh Brolin Says He's 'Very Happy' He Turned Down Jurassic World: Chris Pratt 'Is the Right Guy'

While Josh Brolin passed on being the one to tame dinosaurs in the Jurassic World trilogy, he's glad the part went to one of his Marvel Cinematic Universe costars.

On the April 13 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Josh, 54, said that despite his "respect" for original director Steven Spielberg, he "could not picture" himself in the new movies as leading man Owen Grady — a part that ultimately went to Chris Pratt.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I could not picture me being that guy," said Josh. "And I'm very, very happy, based on my decision, of what Chris does with it, 'cause I think Chris is the right guy."

The Oscar nominee said he was impressed with Pratt, 42, after seeing his performance in their 2014 movie Guardians of the Galaxy and "even said it to him, kind of embarrassingly, when I saw him at a party once, and I was like, 'Dude, what the f---?!' "

" 'Cause I get really excited about other people doing well; it doesn't just have to be me," he added. "I think I knew from a big-picture standpoint that somebody else would do a much better job than me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Film Title: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Chris Pratt in Jurassic World (2015) | Credit: Universal Pictures

Josh and Pratt worked together on three MCU films: Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

RELATED VIDEO: How Chris Pratt Did His Stunts in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Pratt will return to his dinosaur-whispering ways in June's Jurassic World Dominion. The sequel will also see the return of Bryce Dallas Howard, who has starred alongside Pratt since 2015's Jurassic World.

Joining Pratt and Howard for the third film in the new trilogy are original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill, reuniting onscreen for the first time in almost 30 years since the first film in the franchise hit theaters in 1993.

Director Colin Trevorrow spoke to Entertainment Weekly in December 2021 about the highly anticipated sequel, explaining that Dern, 55, Neill, 74, and Goldblum, 69, have big parts to play in the continued story.