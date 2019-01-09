Josh Brolin Celebrates 5 Years of Sobriety by Getting Brutally Honest About a 'Drunk' Night Out

Josh Brolin is five years sober!

The Avengers: Infinity War actor, 50, posted on Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the anniversary, writing a lengthy message on an old drunk photo of himself with two friends.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Drunk: when you think you’re having a rip roaring time and the next morning you wake up and your brain has broken into a frenzied beehive, and your body is shattered shards of sharp glass desperately searching for what fits where and your spirit is being eaten by worms with great white bloodied teeth and your heart has shriveled into a black prune churning your intestines to the point where dysentery feels attractive,” he began.

Brolin continued: “And you can’t remember anything you did so you roll out of bed over last night’s urine and you dial your best friend’s phone number because you recall him lifting you over his head, your whole self, before you hit and broke through the drywall and, you think, a large aquarium and the phone on the other end rings and he picks it up, that clambering for a phone, the clumsiness of a hardline, and you say: “What did I do last night?!” and he answers, after a great pause: “…Dude…”. #5years.”

RELATED: Josh Brolin Reveals Daughter Eden, 24, Is Engaged: ‘I Couldn’t Be More Proud’

The actor entered rehab for substance abuse in 2013 after after several public altercations in which he appeared to be intoxicated. In the same year, he split from his ex-wife, actress Diane Lane, in February after eight years of marriage.

During an interview with The Guardian at the time, the Oscar nominee admitted that it was a “turning point.”

“It made me think of a lot of things. My mom dying when I was in my 20s. All the impact that had on me that I hadn’t moved past; I was always such a momma’s boy,” he says. “But I realized that I was on a destructive path. I knew that I had to change and mature. It was like I stepped back and saw the hamster wheel.”

RELATED: Josh Brolin’s Wife Kathryn Details Escape from Woolsey Fire with 2-Week-Old Daughter

In November, Brolin and his wife, entrepreneur Kathryn Boyd, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Westlyn Reign Brolin.

Westlyn Reign Brolin Josh Brolin/Instagram

Brolin has two other children — Eden, 24, and Trevor, 30 — from his first marriage to actress Alice Adair.