Josh Brolin shared a public apology for recently visiting his dad James Brolin and stepmom Barbra Streisand amid California’s strict stay at home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Avengers: Endgame star received criticism from fans online after he and his wife Kathryn Boyd brought their 1-year-old daughter Westlyn Reign to James, 79, and Streisand’s home last week.

In an Instagram video shared Saturday, Josh, 52, addressed the backlash and agreed that it was “irresponsible” of him to visit his family.

“My father lives next door to us and we had a plan to go see them and not be near them and that plan was broken and that is our responsibility,” Josh said. “We were going to pick something up and show Bean the pool and and I think it was irresponsible.”

“It’s hard to be honest sometimes, it’s hard to be honest and say, ‘Well maybe I screwed up.’ ” he said. “The responses brought me back to my own truth. It’s humbling as hell, because I know there are some people out there with no masks, no gloves, no interest in it, they think it’s in your head, that you’ll survive because of immunity that is created because of your own psychic weight. But I know for me that’s not the case and we’ve been very responsible and I apologize about that.”

Josh later added, “My apologies, and I’m not an advocate of doing anything outside of taking care of each other and making sure we get through this even if we go overboard and are too protective. We’ll look back on this as being a short time for a very long term solution and a long life.”

On Wednesday, Streisand, 77, shared a photo of Boyd, 32, standing outside of her home with a mask on while holding up a cute sign that read: “We (heart) you Gamma & Grampa.”

“I just love the sign that Josh and Kathryn painted yesterday when they came to see us with our little grandchild Westlyn!” Streisand gushed in the caption.

She also posted a photo of a rose bush in bloom from her garden, writing to her followers, “P.S. all of the flowers are now blooming on our wishing well — we are wishing with our hearts and minds for everybody to stay well!”

Streisand and James have been married since 1998.

