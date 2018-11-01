Joseph Gordon-Levitt Says He Has 'Bad Luck' After Suffering a Second Bike Injury on Set

Joseph Gordon-Levitt took a hard knock on the set of his upcoming science fiction film.

The 37-year-old actor shared a video of himself on Instagram in which he can be seen riding on a bicycle before taking a tumble that landed him in urgent care.

“I have bad luck shooting on bikes 🤕,” Gordon-Levitt wrote in the caption.

On his Instagram Story, the Snowden actor also shared a video of himself on a gurney in urgent care as well as a photo of his X-Ray.

The untitled Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman project also stars Jamie Foxx, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Rodrigo Santoro and Dominique Fishback.

This isn’t the first time the father of two has sustained an onset injury. In 2012, the actor received stitches while filming Premium Rush — in which he played a bicycle messenger who is given 90 minutes to deliver his last package of the day.

Gordon-Levitt told Entertainment Tonight at the time that he “went through the rear windshield of a taxi cab.”

“It’s like an action movie except instead of glorifying guns and cars, it glorifies bicycles,” he added.

He told Vanity Fair in 2012 that he prepared his body thoroughly for the role.

“I would get up in the morning and go ride for a couple of hours, and every day I would wake up really sore, especially in the lower body,” he told the outlet.

“But you know, that’s part of the job, and it’s fun,” he added. “And then slowly but surely you get into shape, and then you can do it all day. I had to be able to do it all day, every day. I didn’t want the film crew waiting for me to catch my breath.”

Gordon-Levitt is married to businesswoman and robotics expert Tasha McCauley. The couple shares two sons together, a 3-year-old and a 15-month-old, whose names the two have not released.