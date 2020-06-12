Joseph Gordon-Levitt Plays a Pilot Fighting Off Hijackers in Thrilling 7500 Trailer

Joseph Gordon-Levitt tries to plan an emergency landing, and keep his passengers safe, in the upcoming film, 7500

Joseph Gordon-Levitt finds himself in a precarious situation in the upcoming thriller, 7500.

In a trailer for the Amazon Prime Video release, which gets its name from the emergency code used for an airplane hijacking, Gordon-Levitt plays Tobias, a young co-pilot whose routine trip from Berlin to Paris turns into a nightmare after terrorists storm the cockpit shortly after takeoff.

Although the co-pilot is able to keep them out, their attack leaves the flight's pilot, Michael, severely wounded.

“Several men attacked our cockpit, we stopped them for now. The pilot is injured, the status of the crew unknown,” Gordon-Levitt’s character says in the trailer while speaking to ground control — and trying to plan an emergency landing.

Image zoom Joseph Gordon-Levitt Amazon Studios

However, as things begin to escalate, the co-pilot finds himself in an increasingly difficult situation.

After killing a passenger, the hijackers threaten to murder more innocent people if they’re not let back into the cockpit — which could include Tobias' girlfriend, Gökce, who is working as a flight attendant.

With so many lives in the balance, the co-pilot will have to figure out a way out to get out of the crisis.

“They don’t have guns, they don’t have knives, if you work together, you can beat them,” he tells the passengers over a speaker.

The thriller also stars Omid Memar, Aylin Tezel, Carlo Kitzlinger, Murathan Muslu, and Paul Wollin. The feature-length debut for director Patrick Vollrath had its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival in August 2019.