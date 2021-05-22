Joseph Baena Shares Gym Selfie with Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I'm Going to Be Hurting Tomorrow'

The father-son duo bonded before an intense workout that Baena said Schwarzenegger allowed "NO cheating" on

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena had a hard workout session with his dad.

The 23-year-old actor and realtor shared a selfie of himself and his dad, 73, on Friday, in which the two appeared to be at an outdoor gym while wearing face masks.

"This selfie was taken moments before my dad suggested I do 'forced reps' for the rest of the workout," Baena wrote in the caption. "You have to go all out and absolutely NO cheating when you train with him, so you know I'm going to be hurting tomorrow."

Baena added, "Overloading on the rows, bench press, pull downs, etc... thankfully my studly training partner helped me get every last rep. This is another great approach to training and a fantastic way to build size and strength! Try it out with your training partner 💪."

Schwarzenegger commented on the post with the emoji: "💪."

Baena's post comes one week after he revealed he had finished filming on his first movie, Bully High. The young actor, who is following in his father and older brother Patrick's footsteps, shared a photo of himself on the set of the film in which he plays a student at a private school.

"Having a great time on set of 'Bully High' Finally know what it's like to be a private school kid 😂," he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Baena is also set to appear in the sci-fi movie The Chariot starring John Malkovich and Shane West.

Earlier in May, Baena, the son of The Terminator actor and his former family housekeeper Mildred Baena, announced on Instagram his new career in real estate, a pivot from his previous bodybuilding endeavors that mirrored his father's time in the competitive sport.

Baena said he's "not your average realtor" alongside the Instagram photo he posted of himself in a printed button down and dress pants, holding a leather folder and smiling in front of a luxury home in Los Angeles.

He continued, "Super excited to start a new career in residential real estate. Looking forward to growing and learning from my amazing team @aria_properties , but more so looking forward to putting you guys in a new home!"