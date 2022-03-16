"Love you always and forever," he wrote to his mom Mildred Patricia Baena

Joseph Baena Honors 'Beautiful' Mom for Her Birthday: 'You Inspire, Motivate and Push Me'

Joseph Baena is honoring his mom on her birthday.

The 24-year-old shared a throwback photo of himself as a kid smiling next to his mom Mildred Patricia Baena on Instagram Wednesday, writing in the caption, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful and important woman in my life!"

He added, "Mom, you inspire, motivate and push me every day to be successful and chase my dreams. Love you always and forever!"

Baena was born in October 1997 to Arnold Schwarzenegger and the actor's former housekeeper, Mildred. The affair came to light the day after Schwarzenegger left the California governor's office in 2011.

Speaking with Men's Health, Baena recently said he remembers "very vividly" the day the news made headlines.

"I was in the eighth grade. Fifth or sixth period. And I get called out of class to leave," he recalled. "And my mom's there, and she's like, 'We gotta go — everyone is finding out about you and who your father is.' I'm 13. Your body's transforming; your mind is transforming. And now my life transformed before my eyes."

He also told the magazine that it "took a little bit" for him to "realize that I don't have to do what my dad did."

"I don't have to get into acting or bodybuilding. I'm very motivated and driven. I'm happy about my relationship with my dad," he said. "But I'm more happy that I am finding joy in what I'm doing and that I'm doing exactly what I've always dreamed about."