Joseph Baena Says He 'Would Love a Relationship' but Gets 'Bored' with Dating Apps

Joseph Baena is opening up about his dating life.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the actor and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed he has become bored with dating apps, even though he wants to be in a relationship.

"The apps, I tried them. I tried some of them," he told the outlet. "I couldn't do the apps. I just like talking in person."

Baena, 24, continued, "I love meeting in person, that is when you really get to see my personality. I am a big personality you know, I talk a lot, I'm loud, I move around a lot. So it's hard to get that across over messaging. So it just didn't work out for me in the apps. I got bored really quick with the apps."

He also confessed his preference for meeting people through mutual friends or events.

"I am so bad at the DMs. Sliding into the DMs I had to ask my friends," he added. "Again, the messages, I just can't do it. I'd rather talk to you in person."

Baena added that he needs someone in his life who is understanding of his busy schedule. "I know having a girlfriend takes a lot of time, it's a lot of effort," he admitted.

"Even though I'm willing to do that, my lifestyle doesn't make it easy. I would love a relationship. I like to date … but at the same time I haven't met that one person that I would like to keep it going."

Baena was born in 1997 to Schwarzenegger, 74, and the actor's former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena.

In an interview for Men's Health March 2022 issue, Baena discussed bonding with Schwarzenegger and explained why he chooses not to use his father's last name while pursuing his acting career.

"My dad is old-school; he doesn't believe in handouts. He believes hard work pays off, and so do I," he said. "I love the word honor, and I'm very prideful in the sense that if I use my dad's contacts or ask him for favors, I wonder what honor is that gonna bring me?"