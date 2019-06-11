Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Congratulates Half-Sister Katherine on Her Wedding

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son Joseph Baena had sweet words for his half-sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The college graduate, 21, congratulated Katherine, 29, after she married Chris Pratt on Saturday, writing, “Congratulations! 💕🍾,” in the comment of a photo she shared of herself and husband Pratt, 39. (Baena is Schwarzenegger’s son from his relationship to former housekeeper Mildred Baena.)

In the photo, Katherine wore a custom Armani wedding gown while Pratt wore an Armani suit. The two shared a loving look as they held hands and smiled at each other.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love,” Katherine wrote in the caption. “It was intimate, moving and emotional.”

She continued, “We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit.”

“This morning we feel nothing but blessed,” Katherine concluded.

Several A-list stars left their well-wishes in the comments, including Pratt’s Avengers: Endgame costar Gwyneth Paltrow and Katherine’s brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger. (Arnold also has two other children, daughter Christina, 27, and son Christopher, 21, from his marriage to Maria Shriver.)

“This is the sweetest!!!! Congratulations you love birds. Wishing you a life of happiness ❤️,” Paltrow, 46, wrote.

Patrick, 25, commented with several emojis, writing, “💑❤️💑❤️💑❤️💑❤️💑.”

The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on Saturday in Montecito, California.

A source told PEOPLE that Katherine is “still feeling emotional and overwhelmed by the weekend, in a good way.”

“She loves saying ‘husband,’” the source explained. “She can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris.”

The insider added, “He was very clear with his intentions from the start and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other.”

During the reception, Pratt made a speech and thanked their guests for joining him and his new bride on their special day.

In addition, guests danced to Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” and ”Uptown Funk” as well as Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” Journey’s ”Don’t Stop Believin’” and Miley Cyrus’ ”Party in the U.S.A.”