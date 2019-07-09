Jordyn Woods Celebrates 'Best Friend' Jaden Smith's 21st Birthday Alongside His Dad Will

Jordyn Woods is celebrating Jaden Smith‘s birthday!

The 21-year-old shared a sweet photograph of herself, Jaden and his father Will Smith celebrating the rapper’s 21st birthday with several cakes.

“Forever,” Woods captioned the photograph.

Woods, who has known Jaden and his family since childhood, also shared several photos of him on her Instagram Story including a touching speech made by Will, 50, at a private family birthday party held for Jaden.

“Here’s to being a grown man, and here’s to being off my insurance,” Will joked as Jaden and others could be heard laughing.

The Aladdin star continued, “Here’s to paying your own bills. I’m about to have my accountant transfer all your stuff tomorrow morning!”

“But keep doing you man, we love you and we’re very proud of you,” Will added as he and his son took a celebratory shot.

On Monday, Woods shared several throwback photos of herself and Jaden during their childhood.

“Honestly @c.syresmith is probably one of the realest people in life,” she wrote in the caption. “We must’ve traveled in a past life to get here today but from 0 to 21 years old were still here. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most loving and caring boy I know. I love you bestfriend!! Here’s to the tequila shots we’ll be taking later 🤪😂♥️.”

Woods’s friendship with Jaden and the Smith clan goes back years and she refers to Will as her “uncle.”

Her late father, John Woods, worked in the television business as a sound engineer and reportedly met the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star through work. (John died of cancer in January 2017.)

Will shared a touching tribute video to his son on his YouTube page Monday that included interview clips and throwback footage in honor of Jaden’s birthday.

“Jaden is 20… his 21st birthday is this year, Jaden’s gonna be 21. That’s crazy,” Will says in the video, which he titled, “I can’t believe Jaden is 21?!?!”

The sweet video featured home videos of Jaden sitting atop his father’s shoulders at an early birthday party, clips of him appearing on Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres’ talk shows as a child and his rise to fame, including his role-playing Smith’s son in Pursuit of Happyness (2006).

“I knew when I was carrying him [he’d be a star],” mom Jada Pinkett Smith says in a vintage clip. “I mean, it’s Will and I! It just felt like two artists would create a little artist. When he was born, he used to love dancing to Michael Jackson … And then as he got older he just, he had some real skills.”

Pinkett Smith, 47, shared a similar video to mark her oldest child’s birthday on Instagram, which included throwback and recent pictures of the two and footage of him performing on stage.

“After my first trimester… being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life,” the Red Table Talk host wrote. “You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love. You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden✨”

Meanwhile, Jaden revealed that he celebrated his birthday by opening a vegan pop-up truck in Los Angeles to serve up free food to homeless people.

The truck — called the I Love You restaurant food truck — made its debut on Skid Row.

“The @ILoveYouRestaurant Is A Movement That Is All About Giving People What They Deserve, Healthy, Vegan Food For Free,” he captioned the post. “Today We Launched Our First One Day Food Truck Pop-Up in Downtown LA. Keep A Look Out Because This Is The First Of Many.”