The actress chatted with PEOPLE about wedding plans at The Little Market's annual International Women's Day luncheon celebrating activist icon Dolores Huerta

Jordana Brewster Says Upcoming Wedding to Mason Morfit Is Going to Be Full of 'Personal' Touches

Preparations for Jordana Brewster's upcoming wedding to fiancé Mason Morfit are in full swing.

On Tuesday, Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla's nonprofit The Little Market hosted its annual International Women's Day luncheon in Santa Monica, where the Fast and Furious star, 41, told PEOPLE on the red carpet that the task she's currently focused on is finding her dream dress.

"I'm going to go try on dresses next week at Carolina Herrera, and I have a vision of exactly what I want," Brewster says. "I'm excited!"

Just as thrilled as Brewster about the upcoming nuptials are her two sons, Rowan, 5, and Julian, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Andrew Form.

"I'm trying to integrate them into the ceremony in a special, very thoughtful way," she says of her sons. "I think Rowan's going to do something musical and Julian's going to give a speech of some sort. So yeah, it'll be fun."

In addition to Rowan's musical performance, Brewster says Morfit, a tech CEO and musician, is planning to have some friends of his perform.

"He's taking care of the music aspect," she says, adding that she's in charge of the more "aesthetic" details of the wedding. "I'm taking care of, like, 'What should the table setting look like? Should we be under a tent? Should we not?"

Overall, Brewster says that the big day is going to "very personal" to them.

"There's not going to be anything impersonal about it," she shares.

Brewster and Morfit, 44, announced their engagement in September. They were first linked together the summer of 2020.

As to how Brewster knew Morfit was "the one," she reveals it was when she recognized their relationship "felt very exciting, but also comfortable at the same time."

"So, yeah, I fell in love at 40!" she says.

International Women's Day Lauren Conrad, Jordana Brewster, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lindsay Price and Hannah Skvarla | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

At their wedding, Brewster also plans to serve up Zacapa No. 23 Rum, which she serves as a brand ambassador for.

"I really love it straight up," she says. "So that's probably how I'll be serving it."

Brewster says she was excited to see Zacapa and The Little Market, which she serves on the council for, joining together to celebrate International Women's Day.

"It's a very organic collaboration since both support women," she says. "With Zacapa Rum, Lorena [Vásquez] is one of the main mix masters, and she makes all the drinks. She made all the drinks today. And I love what The Little Market does. It's a very deliberate, wonderful way of helping communities of women."

Beyond the luncheon, Zacapa and The Little Market are set to launch its Made in Guatemala Collection, which was curated by Brewster, on March 14. Available exclusively on The Little Market's website, the collection will feature a selection of woven bags made from repurposed huipil, a traditional Mayan woman's blouse, in six unique colorways and three sizes: coin purse, envelope clutch and bikini bag.

Each bag has a pattern that is one-of-a-kind, differing by region and town and representative of the weaver's heritage and personality. In addition, Brewster picked out glassware from Cantel, Guatemala, for the collection. All purchases will support efforts to create safe working environments, living wages and financial security for artisans.

Since its inception in 2013 The Little Market (which has a digital shop and Los Angeles-based storefront) has worked closely with Fair Trade artisan groups and social enterprises around the globe to source ethical, sustainable gifts, accessories and home décor.

During the luncheon, Beatriz and Grace Meng, the director of UCLA Law's Judge Rand Schrader Pro Bono Program, presented iconic activist Dolores Huerta with The Little Market's inaugural "Changemaker Award."

Dolores Huerta Dolores Huerta | Credit: Carlos Eric Lopez

Huerta, 91, was recognized for her longstanding and effective commitment to the rights of farmworkers and for sharing in The Little Market's vision for a world where women and girls are financially and socially empowered and where workplace equity and living wages are the norm rather than the exception.

"The Little Market's all about celebrating and empowering women, so we are thrilled to be honoring Dolores," Skvarla tells PEOPLE. "She is such an icon and has done such incredible work and is truly a role model for us."

"She's been advocating for farm workers rights and human rights and women's rights for almost 70 years," she continues. "Labor rights are really important to us, and we started The Little Market to make sure that we can find ways to support dignified job opportunities for women and individuals in vulnerable communities locally, nationally and globally."

Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla | Credit: Carlos Eric Lopez

In her acceptance speech, Huerta highlighted the importance of standing up for women's issues and racial justice. She concluded her speech by leading guests in a chant of, "We got the power! Feminist power! Sí, se puede!"

Also during the program, The Little Market shared that they have reached 1.25 million hours of dignified work for their artisans from their global network of 25 countries. As a result, they have set a new goal of 2 million hours of dignified work by 2023.

In the coming year, Conrad told PEOPLE that she and The Little Market team "would like to get back to traveling."