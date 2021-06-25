Jordana Brewster Gets Candid About 'Slow Unraveling' of Her Marriage and Moving on with New Beau

Jordana Brewster is opening up about her personal life.



In a candid essay for Glamour, the F9 star discussed her relationship with ex Andrew Form - whom she filed for divorce from in 2020 after 13 years of marriage - as well as current boyfriend Mason Morfit.



"When I married Andrew, I thought it was the right time. I was 27, and in retrospect, that seems really young, but I was in a rush," Brewster, 40, wrote of the pair, who met on set of 2006's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning and were married a year later.

During their marriage, Brewster wrote that she developed disordered eating habits.



"I was so focused on the number on the scale and the number of calories I consumed in a day that I ignored all other problems. I didn't look closely at my career, my marriage," she shared, noting that "early in our marriage, my husband and I started leading parallel lives."



Brewster wrote that once they "stopped jumping the initial hurdles that a couple does" - which included welcoming sons Rowan, 5, and Julian, 7½ - she "realized something was missing for both of us."

"So, toward the beginning of the pandemic, Andrew and I decided to separate. The combination of being apart for most of the year for many years and growing apart emotionally took its toll," she wrote.

Just four days following their decision to separate, Brewster reconnected with her current boyfriend, Morfit, whom she met briefly during a lunch with her husband four years earlier.

After meeting up with Morfit, a 44-year-old tech CEO, in San Francisco, Brewster said that "from that day on" they began seeing each other regularly and began "thinking about how to blend our families."

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit | Credit: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"Friends asked me about my kids and the toll it would take on them. They saw my decision as sudden, impulsive. The problem was that they didn't know it was 13 years in the making," she wrote. "What seemed like a huge event was in fact a slow unraveling. They just didn't look close enough."

"Ultimately my divorce wasn't my fault or my ex-husband's fault. At 27, I was not ready to be emotionally open or vulnerable. I wasn't ready to really let someone in. At 40, I cracked myself open and put it all on the line," she continued. "With that came the collateral damage of my first marriage, but by risking it all I gained the love of my life."

Jordana Brewster Jordana Brewster | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Brewster previously opened up to PEOPLE about her experience co-parenting with Form, 52, saying that parenting as a team has "actually been somewhat easier."

"When [Andrew] has the kids, they're relishing their time with him and there's been really good quality time together," Brewster said in April. "We communicate better as co-parents than we did as husband and wife."

"We were married for 13 years and we were both on the same page, so there's no acrimony, which I think really helps," she added.

F9 is now playing in theaters.