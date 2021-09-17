Jordana Brewster announced her engagement on Sept. 14 although she tells PEOPLE it happened “a couple of weeks ago”

Jordana Brewster Says Her Engagement to Mason Morfit Was 'Super Romantic': 'My Puppy Was There'

Jordana Brewster is bubbling over with engagement bliss!

The Fast and Furious star, 41, spoke to PEOPLE about her engagement to tech CEO Mason Morfit during a Universal Pictures Home Entertainment event in celebration of the F9 director's cut currently available digitally. It arrives on 4K UHD, BLU-RAY and DVD Sept. 21.

"It occurred a couple of weeks ago, and it was super romantic and traditional," Brewster tells PEOPLE. "And it was... It was really awesome."

With a smile, she adds, "And it was just the two of us, and my puppy was there."

The actress first revealed she was engaged in an Instagram post on Tuesday. She shared a photo of her wearing sparkly jewelry on her ring fingers as she cuddled up to Morfit, 44, on a beach.

"❤️JB soon to be JBM❤️," Brewster wrote on her Instagram, referencing her initials.

When asked about her favorite part about her relationship to the tech CEO, the actress' response to PEOPLE was, "Where do I start?"

"It just… he makes me blush," she says while grinning, adding, "But one of the things that I really love about our relationship is that we're growing together. And that he pushes me to be better, and I push him to be better."

Brewster adds, "And we have a partnership where I feel completely safe and loved. And that feels amazing."

The Fast franchise star was first linked to Morfit last July, when the pair were spotted holding hands during an outing in Santa Monica, California.

Morfit is the CEO of ValueAct Capital, an investment company, and was formerly on the board of directors for Microsoft from 2014 until he stepped down in 2017.

In a candid essay for Glamour in June, Brewster revealed that she had actually met Morfit four years prior when she and the businessman were still married to other people.

The actress was previously married to Andrew Form before splitting in 2020 after 13 years of marriage. The two share sons Rowan, 5, and Julian, 8.

Brewster and Morfit reconnected in San Francisco four days after Brewster and Form, 52, decided to separate, the actress said in her Glamour essay.

"When I landed, Mason was at the bottom of the escalator, holding a sign with my name on it. My heart was fluttering like a hummingbird. I felt at once super panicked but also strangely grounded," she recalled. "During a time when the world avoided all contact, when it was mandated that everyone stay six feet apart, Mason and I blended into each other. I thought, Please kiss me. And he did."

From there, the couple's relationship blossomed and she "gained the love of my life."