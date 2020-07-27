Jordana Brewster split from her husband of 13 years Andrew Form earlier this year

Jordana Brewster Holds Hands with Tech CEO Three Weeks After Filing for Divorce from Husband

Jordana Brewster's summer is looking bright.

The Furious 7 actress, 40, was photographed with her rumored new boyfriend, tech CEO Mason Morfit, on Sunday in Santa Monica, California as the two shopped for home furniture.

Brewster and Morfit held hands as they kept their outing casual as the actress wore a white dress and jean jacket, while he wore a T-shirt and khaki shorts.

Morfit is the CEO of ValueAct Capital, an investment company, and was formerly on the board of directors for Microsoft from 2014 until he stepped down in 2017.

The star's day out comes three weeks after she filed for divorce from her husband of 13 years, film producer Andrew Form.

The filing occurred almost a month after a source told PEOPLE that Brewster and Form, 48, had "quietly separated" earlier this year in what was an "amicable" split.

"They have the utmost respect for each other," the source said. "They remain committed to lovingly co-parent their two children as a team."

Brewster and Form share sons Rowan, 4, and Julian, 6½ years old.

The couple tied the knot in May 2007 in a private ceremony on Nevis Island, two years after meeting on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, which Brewster starred in and Form produced.

“We started dating in secret — you know, hanging out in my trailer — because it would have been unprofessional otherwise,” Brewster told InStyle Weddings ahead of their wedding.