Jordana Brewster Files for Divorce from Husband Andrew Form After 13 Years of Marriage

Jordana Brewster is ending her 13-year marriage to husband Andrew Form.

The Fast and the Furious actress, 40, filed for divorce in Los Angeles on July 1, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday.

Reps for Brewster and Form did not comment on the pair's divorce when contacted by PEOPLE.

The filing comes almost a month after a source told PEOPLE that Brewster and Form, 48, had "quietly separated" earlier this year in what was an "amicable" split.

"They have the utmost respect for each other," the source said. "They remain committed to lovingly co-parent their two children as a team."

Brewster and Form share sons Rowan, 4, and Julian, 6½ years old.

Andrew Form and Jordana Brewster

The couple tied the knot in May 2007 in a private ceremony on Nevis Island, two years after meeting on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, which Brewster starred in and Form produced.

“We started dating in secret — you know, hanging out in my trailer — because it would have been unprofessional otherwise,” Brewster told InStyle Weddings ahead of their wedding.

"But every day, Andrew wore these work boots to the set, and if I was lying down in the shot or there was equipment in the way, I’d look for his shoes. It was comfortable just to know he was nearby," she said at the time.

The two remained inseparable after filming wrapped in the fall of 2005 — traveling together to a Bahamas resort for Christmas before Brewster moved into Form's Hollywood Hills home.

“I was always the girl who said I’d never move in with someone before I got married, and then I just did it,” Brewster previously said. “I’m the biggest hypocrite ever! I had been dating him for only a little over a month, but I never went back to living in my apartment.”

Form proposed on their one-year anniversary, giving her a 3.2-carat emerald-cut diamond and platinum ring.

In 2017, Brewster spoke to PEOPLE about her family of four, revealing that older son Julian has inherited her fiery personality while younger son Rowan takes more after his father.

“Julian has a massive temper,” she shared. “Rowan is very mellow so far, so he’s a lot more like my husband, whereas Julian … he gets over things really quickly, so that’s like me, but he flares up. I think that’s his Brazilian blood.”