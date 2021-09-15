Jordana Brewster Is Engaged to Tech CEO Mason Morfit: 'Soon to Be JBM'

Jordana Brewster announced the engagement by sharing a photo of herself wearing a sparkler on her ring finger while cozying up next to Mason Morfit

Jordana Brewster is engaged.

The Fast and the Furious star, 41, announced her engagement to boyfriend Mason Morfit on Tuesday, sharing a picture of herself wearing a sparkler on her ring finger as she cozied up next to the 44-year-old tech CEO.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"❤️JB soon to be JBM❤️," Brewster wrote on her Instagram, referencing her initials. A representative for the actress confirmed the couple's engagement to PEOPLE.

This will be the second marriage for Brewster, who was married to Andrew Form for 13 years before splitting in 2020. The two share sons Rowan, 5, and Julian, 8.

RELATED GALLERY: The Celebrity Engagements of 2021

Brewster was first linked to Morfit last July, when the pair were spotted holding hands during an outing in Santa Monica, California.

Morfit is the CEO of ValueAct Capital, an investment company, and was formerly on the board of directors for Microsoft from 2014 until he stepped down in 2017.

In a candid essay for Glamour published this June, Brewster revealed that she had actually met Morfit four years prior when she and the businessman were still married to other people. The two reconnected in San Francisco four days after Brewster and Form, 52, decided to separate, according to the actress.

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit | Credit: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"When I landed, Mason was at the bottom of the escalator, holding a sign with my name on it. My heart was fluttering like a hummingbird. I felt at once super panicked but also strangely grounded," she recalled. "During a time when the world avoided all contact, when it was mandated that everyone stay six feet apart, Mason and I blended into each other. I thought, Please kiss me. And he did."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

From that day forward, Brewster said that they started seeing each other regularly and began "thinking about how to blend our families."