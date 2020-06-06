Jordana Brewster and Husband Andrew Form 'Quietly Separated' Earlier This Year: Source

"They remain committed to lovingly co-parent their two children as a team," a source tells PEOPLE

Jordana Brewster and her husband Andrew Form "quietly separated" earlier this year after 13 years of marriage, a source tells PEOPLE.

The Fast and the Furious actress, 40, and the film producer, 48, decided to part ways in what was an "amicable" split, according to the source.

"They have the utmost respect for each other," the source tells PEOPLE. "They remain committed to lovingly co-parent their two children as a team."

Brewster and Form share sons Rowan, who turns 4 this month, and Julian, 6½ years old.

Reps for Brewster and Form have not commented.

The couple tied the knot in May 2007 in a private ceremony on Nevis Island, two years after meeting on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, which Brewster starred in and Form produced.

“We started dating in secret – you know, hanging out in my trailer – because it would have been unprofessional otherwise,” Brewster told InStyle Weddings ahead of their wedding.

"But every day, Andrew wore these work boots to the set, and if I was lying down in the shot or there was equipment in the way, I’d look for his shoes. It was comfortable just to know he was nearby," she said at the time.

The two remained inseparable after filming wrapped in the fall of 2005 – going together to a Bahamas resort for Christmas and then her moving into his Hollywood Hills home after that.

“I was always the girl who said I’d never move in with someone before I got married, and then I just did it,” Brewster previously said. “I’m the biggest hypocrite ever! I had been dating him for only a little over a month, but I never went back to living in my apartment.”

Form proposed on their one-year anniversary, giving her a 3.2-carat emerald-cut diamond and platinum ring.

In March 2019, Brewster brought PEOPLE into her Los Angeles home, where she was living with her two children and husband.

When the Lethal Weapon star and Form first decided to move to their 8,000-square-foot home in Brentwood’s Mandeville Canyon, she turned to her longtime interior design collaborator, and childhood pal Chiara de Rege for help. But her parents also played a big role in the home’s decor, offering to let Brewster take whatever she wanted from their New York City apartment.

The mother of two went on to explain how important it was to her that the family home also “be comfy enough so the kids are snuggled up with a book whenever they want to be.”

And even though their home is filled with plenty of her own memories, Brewster said Form was just as thrilled with the abode as she was.