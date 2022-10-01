Jordan Peterson Emotionally Reacts to Olivia Wilde Basing 'Don't Worry Darling' Villain on the Author

"People have been after me for a long time because I've been speaking to disaffected young men," the controversial conservative said of the revealed Chris Pine character genesis

By
Published on October 1, 2022 08:25 PM

Jordan Peterson appeared to break down in tears after being confronted by comments made by Olivia Wilde during a dialogue with Interview magazine to promote her movie, Don't Worry Darling.

Wilde, 38, revealed during the interview that the movie's villain played by Chris Pine is based on the controversial conservative author, calling the 60-year-old "this insane man" who is a "pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community."

When asked if he was "the hero to these people" by the host during his appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored this week, responded, "Sure, why not."

"People have been after me for a long time because I've been speaking to disaffected young men — what a terrible thing to do, that is," he said as he visibly teared up in a clip shared via YouTube.

The right-wing author continued, "I thought the marginalized were supposed to have a voice."

"It's very difficult to understand how demoralized people are, and certainly many young men are in that category," Peterson said. "And you get these casual insults: 'These incels.' What does that mean? Well, these men, they don't know how to make themselves attractive to women, who are very picky. And good for them — women, be picky. That's your gift, man. Demand high standards from your men. Fair enough. But all these men who are alienated, they're lonesome, and they don't want to do, and everyone piles abuse on them."

In her chat with Interview earlier this month, Wilde described "incels" as "basically disenfranchised, mostly white men, who believe they are entitled to sex from women."

"And they believe that society has now robbed them — that the idea of feminism is working against nature, and that we must be put back into the correct place," she added at the time.

However, Peterson later told Morgan, 57, of Wilde's remarks, "as far as critiques go, that was kind of low-level."

"When Olivia made those comments, the first thing I did was go look at the preview for her movie, which I quite liked," he shared. "I thought I would go see that movie, probably, and perhaps I will. It didn't really bother me."

Peterson appeared to agree with the casting of the villain character, quipping that Pine is "a very good-looking man, so that seems all right."

He also explained why he was getting emotional in discussing the comments, "It's really something to see — constantly how many people are dying for lack of an encouraging word and how easy it is to provide that if you're careful."

Don't Worry Darling stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh as Jack and Alice, a young couple living in the seemingly perfect company town of Victory, Calif., in the 1950s. As cracks begin to surface in their idyllic community, Alice becomes obsessed with the nature of her husband's work.

The film is currently playing in theaters.

