Jordan Peele's Us Breaks Box Office Records with Huge $70.3 Million Debut

Jordan Peele’s latest horror film Us scared audiences silly over the weekend — to the tune of over $70 million.

The Oscar winner’s acclaimed follow-up to Get Out exceeded expectations earning an estimated $70.3 million in North America. Industry experts predicted the film would make closer to $45 million this weekend. The film’s production budget was just $20 million, making the film already a hit for Universal.

On top of winning the box office, Us also broke some major records, as Variety reports. It became the biggest debut for an original R-rated film since Mark Wahlberg’s Ted in 2012; and surpassed A Quiet Place for the best opening for an original horror film.

Peele’s last film Get Out launched with $33 million in 2017.

The 40-year-old Oscar winner’s latest provocation centers around a family whose serene vacation turns into a horrifying gamble of life and death when they’re terrorized by a group of eerie doppelgängers. It stars Lupita Nyong’o, Elisabeth Moss and Winston Duke.

Fans will be happy to know that Peele teased a sequel to the hit film in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I have a pretty elaborate mythology and history of what’s going on in this film,” he said. “And of course, the dilemma that comes up is how much of that do you tell? When there are questions left, and you know there is more to the story, your imagination is left to run wild.”

Us is now in theaters.