Jordan Peele’s Candyman Terrorizes in First Trailer — and Has a Surprising Destiny's Child Callback

Jordan Peele is back — and taking on a folklore legend to introduce new horrors to audiences.

The first trailer for the Candyman reboot debuted online Thursday featuring a whole new cast of actors bringing the new vision to life. The Oscar winner unleashes a fresh take on the urban legend with Nia DaCosta in the director’s chair. (The original Candyman opened in 1992.)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) stars as Anthony McCoy, a visual artist and photographer who moves into a wealthy area of Chicago that’s haunted by a ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand.

The catch? The killer can only be summoned when you repeat his name five times in front of a mirror.

As Anthony explores the secret history of his neighborhood, he finds himself opening a door to a past that unravels his own sanity and lets loose a horrifying wave of violence — all the while Destiny’s Child‘s “Say My Name” plays in the background.

Image zoom Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Candyman

“I think I made a mistake,” Anthony says. “I brought it back.”

As he struggles with a change he cannot explain, he adds, “Something’s happening to me.”

An ominous voiceover warns, “I am the writing on the wall. The sweet smell of blood. Be my victim.”

This is Peele’s latest movie which he co-wrote alongside Win Rosenfeld and DaCosta. The film also stars Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo.

Peele previously wrote and directed 2017’s Get Out and last year’s Us. He won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 2018 for Get Out.

Candyman is in theaters June 12.