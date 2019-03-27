Us Director Jordan Peele Says It's Unlikely He'll Ever Make a Movie About a 'White Dude'

Jordan Peele has now scored two box office smash hits with black characters at the forefront – and he has no plans to stray from his vision.

The Oscar winner, 40, recently said that he feels it’s a privilege to be able to cast black actors in his films, as Hollywood films are largely dominated by white characters.

“The way I look at it, I get to cast black people in my movies. I feel fortunate to be in his position where I can say to Universal, ‘I want to make a $20 million horror movie with a black family.’ And they say yes,” Peele said Monday at a conversation series at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in East Hollywood, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t see myself casting a white dude as the lead in my movie. Not that I don’t like white dudes. But I’ve seen that movie. It really is one of the best, greatest pieces in this story, is feeling like we are in this time – a renaissance has happened and proved the myths about representation in the industry are false.”

Us, the highly-anticipated follow-up to Peele’s smash directorial debut Get Out, premiered this weekend, pulling in more than $70 million in North America.

The horror flick – which stars Lupita Nyong’o as the matriarch of a family fighting to protect itself against blood-thirsty doppelgängers – is just the latest for Peele, who opened up about his unconventional career path.

The star said he was forced to turn down a spot on Saturday Night Live years ago due to a contract with MADtv – and that the frustration lit a fire that eventually led to him making movies.

Peele recalled locking himself in a room and smoking marijuana in order to plot his revenge when it dawned on him that he wanted to be a producer.

“These producers are making these decisions about art and comedy and they don’t know anything about art and comedy,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I want to be a producer and bring my artistry and they’ll all be sorry.”

His first foray behind the camera, Get Out, earned more than $250 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, and earned him an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Peele currently has several other projects in the pipeline, including a “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 horror film Candyman, and a stop-motion animated comedy called Wendell and Wild that’ll reunite him with Keegan-Michael Key.