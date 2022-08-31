Jordan Peele Teases Possible 'Nope' Sequel: 'We're Not Over Telling All of These Stories'

There might be more Nope sightings in the future.

Jordan Peele's third film, starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, hit theaters on July 22 and has earned more than $100 million at the domestic box office — a big feat for an R-rated original movie.

The New York Times asked the Oscar-winning writer/director some of fans' burning questions after seeing the UFO movie, including why there's a character named Nobody listed on the IMDb page, with actor Michael Busch credited for the role.

"People are doing a lot of interesting detective work, is what's going on," Peele, 43, said of the sleuths looking for clues online.

He added, "The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying I'm glad people are paying attention. I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We're not over telling all of these stories."

Alberto Rodriguez/THR/Getty Images

Peele was also asked about the meaning of a shoe that is seen standing on its own pointed upward during one pivotal scene. The director said it's the "question I get the most" — which, for him, makes it the one he's "least inclined to answer with anything defining, at least at the moment."

"But I can say," he added, "from a character-driven standpoint, the scene is about a moment in which a dissociative psychological switch gets flipped for the character. It is about a moment that changes something within you."

In July, Peele said, per the Associated Press, that he is also open to doing a sequel to his 2017 hit Get Out, which also starred Kaluuya.

"I do get asked that a lot," he said at the time. "Never say never. There's certainly a lot to talk about left. We'll see."

Nope is in theaters and available on digital.