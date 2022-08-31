Jordan Peele Teases Possible 'Nope' Sequel: 'We're Not Over Telling All of These Stories'

Jordan Peele said fans "will get more answers on some of these things in the future" while answering burning questions about Nope

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2022 12:05 PM

There might be more Nope sightings in the future.

Jordan Peele's third film, starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, hit theaters on July 22 and has earned more than $100 million at the domestic box office — a big feat for an R-rated original movie.

The New York Times asked the Oscar-winning writer/director some of fans' burning questions after seeing the UFO movie, including why there's a character named Nobody listed on the IMDb page, with actor Michael Busch credited for the role.

"People are doing a lot of interesting detective work, is what's going on," Peele, 43, said of the sleuths looking for clues online.

He added, "The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying I'm glad people are paying attention. I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We're not over telling all of these stories."

Win Rosenfeld, Steven Yeun, Daniel Kaluuya, Jordan Peele, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea attend the world premiere of Universal Pictures' "NOPE"
Alberto Rodriguez/THR/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Peele was also asked about the meaning of a shoe that is seen standing on its own pointed upward during one pivotal scene. The director said it's the "question I get the most" — which, for him, makes it the one he's "least inclined to answer with anything defining, at least at the moment."

"But I can say," he added, "from a character-driven standpoint, the scene is about a moment in which a dissociative psychological switch gets flipped for the character. It is about a moment that changes something within you."

In July, Peele said, per the Associated Press, that he is also open to doing a sequel to his 2017 hit Get Out, which also starred Kaluuya.

"I do get asked that a lot," he said at the time. "Never say never. There's certainly a lot to talk about left. We'll see."

Nope is in theaters and available on digital.

Related Articles
Win Rosenfeld, Steven Yeun, Daniel Kaluuya, Jordan Peele, Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea
Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Gets 'Thrilling' First Reactions: 'I'll Never Look at the Sky the Same Way Again'
GET OUT, Daniel Kaluuya, 2017. ©Universal Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
Jordan Peele Would 'Never Say Never' to 'Get Out' Sequel: 'There's Certainly a Lot to Talk About Left'
Director and producer James Wan attends Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Director on 9-Month Delay of Release: 'Need the Time to Do It Right'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: (L-R) Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
KeKe Palmer Prefers 'Nope' Costar Daniel Kaluuya's Natural Accent: 'I Really See the Way You Are'
TOP GUN: MAVERICK, (aka TOP GUN 2), Glen Powell, 2022
Glen Powell Recalls 'Pressure' Making 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Reaction to Those Viral 'Thirst Trap' TikToks
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 27: Chris Hemsworth attends the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Chris Hemsworth Announces 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Disney+ Release Date: 'Get Your Couches Ready'
Purple Hearts. Nicholas Galitzine as Luke in Purple Hearts. Cr. Hopper Stone/Netflix © 2022.
'Purple Hearts' Actor Nicholas Galitzine on Potential Sequel: 'Many Different Ways It Could Go'
GOOD BURGER, from left: Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, 1997.
Kenan Thompson Teases 'Good Burger' Sequel 25 Years Later: 'We Are Working Harder on It Than Ever'
Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele Has Hilarious Response After Being Called the 'Best Horror Director of All Time'
Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele attend the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 25, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti's Relationship Timeline
Keke Palmer attends the UK Premiere Of "NOPE" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 28, 2022 in London, England.
Keke Palmer Makes a Case for Head-to-Toe Green Lace at 'Nope' London Premiere — See the Pics!
Keke Palmer from Nope trailer
Jordan Peele Says 'Nope' Shows Things 'Unlike Anything on Film Before': 'I'm Very Proud of It'
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer's Super-Bright 'Nope' Promo Looks 'Highlight Her Charm, Charisma and Vibrancy,' Her Stylists Say
Keke Palmer from Nope trailer
Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya Star in First Trailer for Jordan Peele's New Horror Movie 'Nope'
BLACK PANTHER, Daniel Kaluuya, 2018.
Daniel Kaluuya Reveals He Had to Bow Out of 'Black Panther 2' Due to 'Nope' Scheduling Conflict
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (12984588l) Keke Palmer poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Lightyear' in London Lightyear Premiere, London, United Kingdom - 13 Jun 2022
Keke Palmer on Modeling Her Career After Moguls: 'A Dash of Oprah, a Dash of Ron Howard'