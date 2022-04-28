The filmmaker reacted to online theories about Nope, saying some "get kind of close" while others are "not even remotely close"

Jordan Peele Says Nope Shows Things 'Unlike Anything on Film Before': 'I'm Very Proud of It'

Jordan Peele can't wait to unveil Nope in theaters.

The Oscar-winning writer/director's next film — which stars Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun — debuts July 22, three years since his last horror outing Us, and five years after Get Out. During a presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas, Peele, 43, teased how his latest project is unlike anything audiences have ever seen.

"I'm very proud of it," he said on Wednesday. "We shot Nope in 65 mm in IMAX. Incredible. The IMAX cameras allowed us to capture some incredible images, unlike anything on film before. We used some new techniques that we've never seen before."

Peele said he has "always been attracted by the prospect of" making "my favorite movie that I haven't seen before." Though he wants to preserve the mystery of the film, he hinted that the title is a play on how he wants excitable audiences to react to what they see onscreen.

"I love a rapt audience ... I love to encourage that interaction because that's what's giving the audience a unique experience. Roller coasters aren't fun alone. Being scared isn't fun alone," said Peele. "You need that energy."

"I know a lot of people who say when it's a scary movie they say, 'Nope!' Especially Black audiences, right? We love horror but there's a skepticism," he added.

Peele also reacted to the many online theories about Nope, saying, "Some get kind of close, some are nonsense. Some are not even remotely close. Some are useful. I appreciate the audience that is engaged and looking for clues."

In October, Palmer told HollywoodLife that it was a "dream" of hers to work with Peele — and she slid into his DMs to tell him as much.

"What is so funny is I realized that when I started doing Nope, I went to Jordan Peele's messages, for whatever reason why, and I see in the messages that I had messaged him a year ago saying, 'Hey, it would be a dream to work with you. I would love to get the opportunity to maybe one day. Thank you for everything you're doing.' And then a year or two years later, I'm doing Nope," she said at the time.