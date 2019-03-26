Jordan Peele Reveals His Surprising Cameo in Newly Released Film Us 

If you missed Jordan Peele‘s cameo in his newly released film Us, you’re not alone.

During a recent interview with Fandango, Peele, 40, revealed he has a role — aside from directing — in not only Us, but also his Academy Award-winning film Get Out.

In Us, starring Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, Peele said he was the voice of a “dying rabbit.”

For Get Out, Peele played another dying animal, but this time he was the deer that was found by Daniel Kaluuya‘s character Chris Washington in the beginning of the film as he and Allison Williams‘ character Rose Armitage were en route to her parents’ home.

Peele went on to explain that this is the first time he’s revealed his role in both films. However, it was not immediately clear if he was being serious or joking.

Peele also spoke on what he wants viewers to get out of Us.

“I just want people to have any conversation, that to me is the goal. If they wanted a starting place I would say ‘What is your part in the evils that you observe?'”

“In order for us to live a life in safety, or relative safety someone has to live a life of danger, we’re connected to evil whether or not we face it on the daily basis or not.”

“Maybe we are our own worst enemy,” Peele added.

Us, officially hit theatres on March 22. In its opening weekend, the film, which is a psychological thriller about a family who is confronted by their evil doppelgängers, brought in $70 million, according to Variety.

Nyong’o, 36, who plays two characters — a traumatized mother Adelaide Wilson and her deadly doppelgänger Red — recently opened up about how she came up with Red’s raspy, choppy-like sounding voice.

Rabbits in Us Universal Pictures

The deer in Get Out Universal Pictures

“The voice of Red was inspired by a condition known as spasmodic dysphonia, and it’s a condition that comes about from trauma,” Nyong’o told PEOPLE.

“It’s sometimes emotional, sometimes physical, sometimes inexplicable, where your vocal cords involuntarily spasm to create this irregular flow of air. I built off of that and experienced someone with the condition, and I did more research and met up with people with the condition to talk about their personal experiences with it.”

Nyong’o also worked closely with a vocal therapist and dialect coach “to make sure I could do it safely,” she says. “Those were the risks I was taking, were the risks that Red had not spoken for a long time was the inspiration for wanting to explore something a little more stylistic.”

Nyong’o later presented her voice for Red to Peele, who was pleasantly surprised by its eerie-ness.

Lupita Nyong'o, Evan Alex and Shahid Wright Joseph in Us Claudette Barius/Universal Pictures

“About a week before we started filming, I called Jordan into the room and auditioned the voice for him,” she recalls. “I was very relieved when he was feeling it and encouraged me to go further with it.”

Nyong’o continues: “Jordan is very collaborative, and he really invited me into the whole creative process of making these women who they were. He trusted me to be the expert, that was my job.”