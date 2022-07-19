Jordan Peele's Nope Gets 'Thrilling' First Reactions: 'I'll Never Look at the Sky the Same Way Again'

Do critics love Nope? Yep.

Jordan Peele's highly anticipated third movie hits theaters Friday, and after Monday night's premiere and press screenings, critics and journalists are sharing their first reactions on social media.

No spoilers here, but the movie — which stars Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun — is about members of a horse ranch experiencing strange encounters from above, forcing them to consider if there's such a thing as "bad miracles."

Oscar winner Peele, 43, has said he intended Nope to be seen on the big screen, using IMAX cameras to "capture some incredible images, unlike anything on film before." The director previously made horror hits Get Out (2017) and Us (2019).

And many members of the press agreed: PEOPLE's Nigel Smith, the senior news editor for Movies, tweeted, "See it on the biggest screen you can find. A thrilling and strange spectacle unlike anything else out there. I'll never look at the sky the same way again."

Erik Davis from Rotten Tomatoes and Fandango called the movie "frightening & ferocious" as well as "very funny & unlike any UFO movie you've ever seen." He added, "It is a wholly unique & VERY entertaining horror epic full of wild surprises & an unforgettable Keke Palmer performance."

Keke Palmer in Nope, written and directed by Jordan Peele. Keke Palmer in Nope (2022) | Credit: Universal Pictures

Critic Shannon McGrew tweeted that Nope "is otherworldly yet indescribable" and has "instances of sheer terror" plus "heartfelt moments" between the characters. The film is "an experience that won't be easy to shake off as you find yourself picking your jaw up from the floor," she added.

Philadelphia magazine editor-at-large Ernest Owens assured that the movie "isn't what you expect." He added, "Jordan Peele does the unimaginable — again. RUN, DON'T WALK TO SEE IT THIS WEEKEND. E-X-C-E-L-L-E-N-T-!"

Several people also compared Peele's latest to something from the résumé of director Steven Spielberg. Critic Scott Menzel was mixed on the movie overall but noted the "ambitious film" has "Spielbergian elements," and critic Jimmy O said Peele "crafted a loving homage to fans of a certain Spielberg masterpiece - I'll let you figure that out."