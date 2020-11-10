Peele's next film comes after the massive successes of Us and Get Out

Get Out Director Jordan Peele's Third Horror Film Set for a 2022 Release by Universal Pictures

Summer 2022 will have a few screams in store for audiences.

The release date for Jordan Peele's third feature film has been set by Universal Pictures and will debut on July 22, 2022, PEOPLE confirms.

Peele will write, direct and produce the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

No details of the film have been announced, although it’s a follow-up to Peele’s 2019 film Us. The horror film raked in $255 million at the global box office.

Peele’s directorial debut was 2017’s Get Out, which debuted to critical and commercial acclaim, grossing $255 at the worldwide box office against a budget of $4.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo. He won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 2018.

The actor and comedian has kept busy during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. In July, it was reported Peele and Issa Rae would work together on the film Sinkhole, which plans to tackle the idea of female perfection and identity, according to Deadline.

The movie, based on a short story by Leyna Krow, follows a young family who moves into their dream home only to find a sinkhole in the backyard. The sinkhole provides a mystery when it fixes broken and damaged things — including people —and makes them perfect.

Peele is also producing an upcoming reboot of Candyman starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and directed by Nia DaCosta.

The film follows Abdul Mateen II as Anthony McCoy, a visual artist and photographer who moves into a wealthy area of Chicago that’s haunted by a ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, who appears when you repeat his name five times in front of a mirror.

Peele’s next film joins Captain Marvel 2 debuting in July 2022 and an untitled Indiana Jones film slated for July 29, 2022.