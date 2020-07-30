The stars have their sights set on a movie tackling perfection

Jordan Peele and Issa Rae Team Up for New Mystery Drama Sinkhole

Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are joining forces for a new mystery drama.

Peele, 41, and Rae, 35, will come together for the upcoming film Sinkhole, which plans to tackle the idea of female perfection and identity, according to Deadline.

The movie, based on a short story by Leyna Krow, follows a young family that moves into its dream home only to find a sinkhole in the backyard. The sinkhole provides a mystery when it proves to fix broken and damaged things — including people —and make them perfect.

The news comes after the Insecure star, who earned a 2020 Emmy nomination for her role on the HBO series, appeared in this year’s The Photograph and The Lovebirds with Kumail Nanjiani. She also starred in last year’s Little, as well as 2018’s The Hate U Give.

RELATED VIDEO: Jordan Peele Wrote An Episode for Season 2 of 'The Twilight Zone' Revival

Peele has also stayed busy after huge successes with Get Out and Us. The former Key & Peele star has been working more behind the camera, producing the Amazon Prime show Hunters and CBS’ The Twilight Zone.

He also executive produced HBO’s upcoming horror series Lovecraft Country and the film Candyman. The first trailer for Candyman debuted in February, showing off a fresh take on the urban legend with Nia DaCosta in the director’s chair.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) stars in the thriller as Anthony McCoy, a visual artist and photographer who moves into a wealthy area of Chicago that’s haunted by a ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, who appears when you repeat his name five times in front of the mirror.

Candyman premieres October 16.