Jordan Peele Has Hilarious Response After Being Called the 'Best Horror Director of All Time'

Jordan Peele has his horror genre favorites.

In a hilarious conversation with a fan on Twitter, the 43-year-old writer-director of the new movie Nope playfully shut down the suggestion that he is the "best horror director of all time."

Alongside a screenshot of Rotten Tomatoes scores for Peele's three movies to date — Get Out, Us and Nope — fan Adam Ellis tweeted, "I know this is a hot take but at what point do we declare Jordan Peele the best horror director of all time? Can you think of another horror director that had 3 great films, let alone 3 in a row? I can't."

Though the filmmaker was flattered by the comment, he couldn't help but acknowledge John Carpenter, the director of the original Halloween plus The Fog, They Live, The Thing and many more.

"Sir, please put the phone down I beg you," Peele tweeted in reply. He added, alongside a GIF, "Sorry. I love your enthusiasm but I will just not tolerate any John Carpenter slander!!!"

In an interview with the Associated Press published Monday, Peele opened up about some of his directorial references while working on Nope.

"Close Encounters [of the Third Kind] is something I think about a lot, as is Signs by M. Night Shyamalan," he said, giving a special shout out to Steven Spielberg and Shyamalan. "These are big-vision directors who have taken flying saucers and science-fiction and have brought magic to the way they told those stories."

Peele added, "I wanted to toss my hat in the ring to one of my favorite subgenres, in UFOs, and do it in a way only I can."

In the interview, Peele — who won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 2018 for his directorial debut Get Out — also talked about his passion to pursue these original movies, rather than getting tempted with big blockbuster franchises.

"Nothing is more rewarding than being able to lead the charge on something that comes from somewhere deep and to get the support of a team on something like that," he said. "I feel like if I were working off of someone else's property, I would owe something to someone else. Besides that core piece of inspiration, it just doesn't seem as fun to me."