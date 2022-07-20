Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti's Relationship Timeline

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti first met on Twitter and quietly dated for two years before eloping in 2016

Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele attend the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 25, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California

Despite their celebrity status, Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti have kept their nearly decade-long romance relatively private.

The Get Out director first connected with the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress on Twitter in 2013. Over the next few years, the world glimpsed into Peele and Peretti's budding romance through their sweet and sparing social media posts.

After dating for two years, the couple eloped in Big Sur in 2016 with only their dog as a witness. Shortly after tying the knot, Peele shared with PEOPLE, "I'll tell you, it felt even better [after getting married]. I know this is just a perfect situation because every day it gets better."

In 2017, the comedic couple welcomed their first child, Beaumont Gino Peele. "Every day is a joy," Peele told PEOPLE. "You just get a little bit more of the person. You meet a little bit more of the person. Seeing that smile or recognition is everything."

In 2018, the happy family celebrated Peele's Oscar win at the 90th Academy Awards, and even little Beaumont wore a tiny tux for the occasion.

From their Twitter connection to becoming new parents, here's everything to know about Peele and Peretti's relationship.

2013: Jordan Peele compliments Chelsea Peretti on Twitter

Jordan Peele (R) and actress Chelsea Peretti attend TNT's 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards cocktail reception at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Michael Buckner/WireImage

Before Peele and Peretti met in person, they were chatting each other up on Twitter. Peretti told Entertainment Weekly that the pair connected after Peele was "very complimentary of the Web series" she once did.

November 2013: Chelsea Peretti shares a photo of Jordan Peele on Instagram

Peretti shared a photo of the Key & Peele comedian on her Instagram feed. In the post, Peele is wearing a wig from one of his Key & Peele sketches, with text that says, "Hit me on my celly." A follower commented on the post saying, "Glad you guys are still going strong."

August 3, 2014: Jordan Peele posts a photo of him and Chelsea Peretti on Instagram

In early August 2014, Peele shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Peretti, who at the time was starring in Brooklyn Nine-Nine as civilian administrator Gina Linetti. In the photo, Peele is sporting a tee that reads "Damn Gina."

August 16, 2014: Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti attend the Comedy Central Creative Arts Emmy Party

Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele attend the Comedy Central Creative Arts Emmy Party at Boulevard 3 on August 16, 2014 in Hollywood, California Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Later that month, Peretti and Peele attended the Comedy Central Creative Arts Emmy Party together. At the time, both sketch comedy stars worked for Comedy Central — Peretti was writing for and acting in Kroll Show, while Peele was writing for Kroll Show as well as writing for and starring in Key & Peele. The couple stepped out at Boulevard 3 for the event and Peretti posted a photo on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

August 25, 2014: Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti walk the red carpet at the 66th Emmy Awards

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti arrive for the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

By the end of August 2014, Peele and Peretti were red carpet official. Together they walked the carpet for the Emmys at the Nokia Theater in Hollywood. Peele was nominated for outstanding writing for a variety series for Key & Peele.

October 2014: Chelsea Peretti reveals she and Jordan Peele are living together

In October 2014, while discussing meeting Peele via Twitter in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Peretti revealed they were living together. "Am I supposed to talk about the fact that we live together? Or should I pretend he's a business colleague?" she said.

The actress went on to say that Peele gets into long conversations at parties. "He won't shut it down at all."

December 2014: Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti take a trip to Paris

In December of 2014, the comedian posted a photo of herself and Peele in Paris with the Eiffel Tower glittering behind them with the caption "SPACE NEEDLE ON FLEEK!!!! Lovin Seattle."

November 28, 2015: Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti announce their engagement on Twitter

Jordan Peele (L) and actress Chelsea Peretti arrive at the premiere of Warner Bros.' "Keanu" at the ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on April 27, 2016 in Hollywood, California Credit: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Peele and Peretti made an exciting announcement on Twitter in November 2015 — they were engaged! Peele shared the news by tweeting a diamond ring emoji alongside a tag to Peretti's Twitter, while Peretti followed suit shortly after and tweeted, "My fiancé (lololol) @JordanPeele proposed to me last night during the family talent show lolol."

Mindy Kaling was one of many stars to congratulate the couple, tweeting, "congratulations, you two. You are such a cool couple."

March 2016: Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti give fans a funny peek at their wedding planning process

PEOPLE gave an exclusive first look at the betrothed comedians' Booking.com's ad campaign "Jordan and Chelsea's Booking Wedding" in which the couple humorously brainstormed destination wedding locations and themes such as an earthy yurt wedding or a tropical island ceremony. At the end of the ad, they both bounced aerobically on trampolines to obtain "beach booties" for their big day.

April 2016: Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti elope

Jordan Peele and wife Chelsea Peretti arrive at the 2016 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In April 2016, Peretti and Peele said "I do" with only one witness: their dog. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star shared a photo of her pup on Instagram, wearing a tropical vacay shirt and sitting next to a bouquet and wedding ring. Peretti captioned the post: "Eloped a bit ago … our only witness was this lil guy."

The Nope director also announced the big news on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers in a bit with Key & Peele co-creator Keegan-Michael Key. The comedy partners said they're often confused for each other and offered some tips for telling them apart.

"I am married to actress Chelsea Peretti," Peele said at the end of the bit.

"I am not married to actress to Chelsea Peretti, we are just dating," Key joked.

Peretti later revealed during an appearance on Conan that the two had tied the knot in Big Sur.

April 28, 2016: Jordan Peele discusses newlywed life with Chelsea Peretti post-elopement

A day after Peretti announced the elopement via Instagram, the newlyweds stepped out to celebrate the premiere of Keanu — Peele's first major motion picture with Key.

Peretti and Peele arrived at Hollywood's Arclight Cinerama Dome Theater where Peele told PEOPLE, "I'll tell you, it felt even better [after getting married]. I know this is just a perfect situation because every day it gets better."

"Aw! I love that!" added Key.

Peele also told PEOPLE that he was thrilled with the choice he and Peretti made to bypass a big, formal ceremony and opt for a simpler elopement.

"We spent the money on ourselves and we had a day for us and we sort of got away, and it was the best thing we could've done," he said. "I recommend elopement to anyone! Tell your family about it later."

February 4, 2017: Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti announce they're expecting their first child

Peele and Peretti announced they were expecting their first child on Instagram. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress shared a photo of herself standing inside a glittering mirror art installation with her baby bump on full display.

March 1, 2017: Jordan Peele says he can't wait to parent with Chelsea Peretti

Jordan Peele and actress Chelsea Peretti attend a screening of Universal Pictures' "Get Out" at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on February 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty

The following month, Peele told PEOPLE that he and Peretti were thrilled about expecting their first child.

"We're so excited, and it's surreal and cool," he said. "My wife is just a very beautiful and spectacular pregnant person."

The Get Out writer and director also said that he and Peretti had decided to publicly announce they were expecting because there was no hiding Peretti's baby bump.

"You want to get into the zone where you feel like, 'Okay, now this is happening,' and really it got to the point where hiding it really wasn't an option," he said. "We've gotten such a warm reaction and people, I think correctly, are already observing that this child will be comedy gold."

July 1, 2017: Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti welcome their son Beaumont Gino

The couple welcomed their first child, son Beaumont Gino Peele, on July 1, 2017.

The new addition was born at 4:29 p.m., in Los Angeles.

February 2018: Jordan Peele opens up to PEOPLE about being a first-time dad

Chelsea Peretti and actor/director Jordan Peele attend the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

Peele spoke with PEOPLE about being a new father in February 2018.

"He's over 7 months now. Every day is a joy," he shared. "You just get a little bit more of the person. You meet a little bit more of the person. Seeing that smile or recognition is everything."

The director also told PEOPLE that he hadn't suffered any sleep deprivation. "I'm committed to my sleep. I need my sleep," the actor said with a laugh. "I'm getting more than if I were shooting a movie right now."

March 4, 2018: Chelsea Peretti shares a (tiny) glimpse of son Beaumont Gino at the Oscars

Peretti shared a (very tiny) glimpse of the couple's 8-month-old son Beaumont at the 2018 Academy Awards. The new parents attended the awards ceremony — where Peele's film Get Out was nominated for five awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. Ahead of the big night, the actress tweeted a photo in which Beaumont's tiny arm and leg are just visible in Peretti's arms.

"Its very possible i was holding my son in a tiny tux 😍😍😍😍😢😢😢😩😩😩," Peretti captioned the sweet pre-show moment.

Later that night, Peele won Best Original Screenplay for Get Out at the 90th Academy Awards. In his acceptance speech, he thanked his wife, saying, "My wife, who supported me through this whole process."

Moments later, proud wife Peretti tweeted a photo of Peele clutching his Oscar.

July 18, 2022: Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti attend the Hollywood premiere of Nope