Jonathan Rhys Meyers Says His Wife Is a 'Superior Woman' After Dispute with Her on a Flight

Jonathan Rhys Meyers is praising his wife after getting into a “verbal dispute” with her on a cross-country flight.

The actor, 40, opened up on PeopleNOW about his wife, Mara Lane, with whom he shares 1-year-old son Wolf.

“Oh, my wife is a superior woman. She’s incredible,” Rhys Meyers said after being asked if Lane helped him with his struggles. “Yeah, incredible. I couldn’t be luckier.”

The Vikings actor was briefly detained by police after he, Lane and their son landed in Los Angeles from Miami on Sunday.

Lane addressed the incident on Instagram Tuesday explaining her husband was working on his anger issues and that the incident on the flight wasn’t serious.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Mara Lane

“8 months of sobriety and an unfortunate day of airline travel,” Lane wrote. “We were in South America specifically working holistically through anger issues that result in these kinds of episodes. When in it… he is not in a frame of mind where he can really even comprehend the repercussions and necessary response to his own actions.”

She added, “J IS extremely sorry for any inconveniences caused to anyone traveling yesterday.”

Rhys Meyers opened up about his sobriety and handling it in the public eye, saying, “Most of the time I handle it pretty well.”

“But, every so often you make a stupid mistake,” he said. “But living life in the public eye is very different. Remember, I’ve been an actor for 25 years and the whole world has changed enormously since I’ve started becoming an actor. It’s very, very difficult to be left alone.”

He continued, explaining the allure people had to actors on the screen.

“When you make films, people have to go to the cinema, they have to make an effort. But when you’re in a TV show you come into somebody’s living room — every Tuesday night or every Thursday night — and you become a part of their family. In a way, people think they know you, but they don’t,” Rhys Meyers said.

“So, the invasion of privacy in the entertainment world, or as somebody who is celebrated for something, can be very, very difficult,” he continued. “For me to be able to go out to live a life where I can have a real experience, and then I can take that experience and I can create a role with it is very, very difficult when you’re sitting in a restaurant with your wife and little son and someone is trying to take a photograph.”

For her part, Lane explained on Instagram the two didn’t fight as reported, just had a disagreement about the actor using an e-cigarette.

Airport police were eventually called to the gate when the plane landed due to the prohibited use of smoking devices on board.

“There was no argument, just me asking him to not use his e-cig per stewardess’ request to me and him not being himself, speaking very very unkindly,” she continued. “It was out of his character. It was unbeknownst to me anything that happened on flight, as I was with my son with a privacy wall up. We are home safe and he is feeling deeply sorry for any remote disrespect afforded to me, attendants, onlookers or officers. Thank you for your compassion on this ongoing battle with addiction we are in.”