Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Wife Have Glam Night Out (with Baby!) After His Plane Incident

Jonathan Rhys Meyers is putting family first over a month after a plane incident that saw him briefly detained by LAX airport police.

The actor, 40, stepped out at the Venice Film Festival to attend the Chopard and Generali’s Celebrazione party alongside his wife Mara Lane and their 1-year-old son Wolf on Thursday.

In July, the family was flying into Los Angeles from Miami, when the couple got into a verbal dispute, PEOPLE confirmed with airport police at the time. The actor later opened up about the incident to Larry King on his show Larry King Now, where he admitted fault for ordering a drink on board. Meyers said he was now sober again after seeking help.

“My wife and I had been traveling since 3 o’clock in the morning from Peru back to Los Angeles,” Meyers told King. “And they gave away our tickets — it was just a problem with the airline. We had our baby, who was teething at the time, and it was all kind of frustrating. So we eventually got on the flight and my wife went to sleep and I very stupidly decided to order a drink. When my wife found that I’d ordered a drink, she got very, very angry with me because I shouldn’t drink. It doesn’t suit me and I had been sober for a long time.”

He continued, “And so I felt that mistake and I got upset and I took out an e-cigarette. And the airline staff told me that I wasn’t allowed to smoke an e-cigarette so I put it away. And then I spoke to the Los Angeles police once we got there, who were incredibly kind. Incredibly understanding. I apologized for my behavior, and that’s the entire story.”

The actor said that he was also trying to quit smoking — to set a good example for his son.

Meyers also took the opportunity to maintain that he had learned his lesson from the incident and apologized to those involved.

“As soon as I got off the airplane, I went and spoke to somebody and I got back on track immediately,” he added.

The actor’s wife posted on her Instagram the day after reports surfaced to explain that Meyers is working on his anger issues and that the plane incident wasn’t serious.

“8 months of sobriety and an unfortunate day of airline travel,” Lane wrote at the time. “We were in South America specifically working holistically through anger issues that result in these kinds of episodes. When in it… he is not in a frame of mind where he can really even comprehend the repercussions and necessary response to his own actions. J IS extremely sorry for any inconveniences caused to anyone traveling yesterday.”