Jonathan Rhys Meyers Detained for 'Verbal Dispute' with Wife and Smoking E-Cigarette on Flight

Jonathan Rhys Meyers was briefly detained Sunday night after getting into a fight with his wife on a cross-country flight, PEOPLE confirms.

Meyers, 40, was flying into Los Angeles from Miami when he got into a verbal fight with his wife, Mara Lane. The two share 1-year-old son Wolf after marrying in 2016. TMZ was first to report the news.

Airport Police Public Information Officer Rob Pedregon tells PEOPLE a male passenger was detained once landing at LAX Airport.

“We had a situation where police received a call for service about a passenger that was arguing with his female companion and possibly smoking,” Pedregon confirms. “Officers met the aircraft at gate upon arrival, detained parties involved and conducted a thorough investigation. We determined a male and his companion were having a verbal dispute during the flight and he got up and took a hit of e-cigarette. He was advised against by a flight attendant it due to a violation of regulations and he complied.”

Jonathan Rhys Meyers with wife Mara Lane and son Wolf Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Pedregon says officers “determined no crime was committed and parties were released,” while the passenger was “admonished” for using the e-cigarette.

PEOPLE reached out to Meyers’ representatives but did not receive comment.

Lane revealed in September 2017 that she had suffered a miscarriage in an Instagram post, which Meyers was having trouble dealing with.

“With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven,” she wrote.

“Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here… when life throws us curve balls such as these.”

Lane also shared that Meyers relapsed following the news of his wife’s miscarriage, turning to alcohol to cope.

“Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know,” she wrote.

“I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress… sometimes it’s like two steps forward, one step back.”