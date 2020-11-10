Jonathan Rhys Meyers Charged with DUI in Malibu Following Minor Car Crash

Jonathan Rhys Meyers was charged with a DUI after getting into a minor crash in Malibu this week, a Los Angeles Sheriff's Department spokesperson confirms to PEOPLE.

The Irish actor was the only person in the car when the accident occurred on Sunday. Police said that the Tudors star appeared intoxicated at the time of their arrival, according to TMZ. Officers proceeded to issue a field sobriety test, which he failed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Meyers, 43, was arrested and jailed on a misdemeanor DUI charge and has since been released.

A rep for Meyers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The actor has struggled with alcohol abuse in the past, most recently relapsing following the news of his wife Mara Lane's miscarriage in 2017.

Lane shared that Meyers turned to alcohol to cope with the tragic news at the time.

“Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress… sometimes it’s like two steps forward, one step back.”

In 2018, Meyers got into trouble with the law when he was briefly detained by LAX airport police after the police said he had a verbal dispute with his wife.

Meyers and Lane were flying into Los Angeles from Miami with their son Wolf, now 3, when he got into a verbal dispute with Lane, according to airport police.

Image zoom Gary Gershoff/WireImage

The actor’s wife later explained on Instagram to explain that Meyers was working on his anger issues and that the incident on the flight wasn’t serious.

“8 months of sobriety and an unfortunate day of airline travel,” Lane wrote. “We were in South America specifically working holistically through anger issues that result in these kinds of episodes. When in it… he is not in a frame of mind where he can really even comprehend the repercussions and necessary response to his own actions. J IS extremely sorry for any inconveniences caused to anyone traveling yesterday.”