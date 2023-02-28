Jonathan Majors Wants to Make a Romantic Comedy with Issa Rae Set in New York City: 'Let's Do It'

Jonathan Majors and Issa Rae presented together at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on February 28, 2023 12:23 PM
Jonathan Majors and Issa Rae speak onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Jonathan Majors and Issa Rae. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Jonathan Majors has an idea for a rom-com with Issa Rae.

The pair presented together at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, joking about their astrological signs during their bit with each other. In an interview with Variety, Majors, 33, was asked about ever making a romantic comedy, possibly with Rae, 38, and he offered the plot that would be perfect for their matchup.

Majors pitched: "I think we should definitely do the, like, we grew up together, and then I come back home, and it's like 'Oh, okay.' We can start with that. And then we gotta do— I wanna do the run through Central Park, you know what I mean? A run through Central Park, chasing her to the airport, trying to be there at the airport. She said she's going to the airport, then book it. ... Say we live in Harlem, then we've got Central Park, going down, then you're running through LaGuardia trying to find [her]."

"Issa, let's do it. You wanna do it? Let's do it," he added to the camera.

Jonathan Majors attends the "Devotion" Premiere at Cinesphere on September 12, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor recently told Ebony about how he chooses roles in his career, saying he always was "very conscientious about not playing roles I didn't think were going to move me forward as an actor."

"Now I'll play the bad guy, I'll play the good guy, I'll play the morally corrupt guy. Because my job is to tell stories, and to tell stories in a way that allows people to see themselves and to change for the better," he explained.

He added, "I pick roles where I go, 'Is this going to challenge me to be a better human being? Is it going to hurt? Is it going to scare me?' Because if I can overcome it, if I can heal the character, I can heal myself. If I heal myself and people are watching, other people will be healed."

Creed III is in theaters Friday. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now.

