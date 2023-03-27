Jonathan Majors' U.S. Army Recruitment Ads Paused After His Arrest: 'Deeply Concerned by the Allegations'

The Creed III star was arrested over an alleged domestic violence incident on Saturday night

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 27, 2023 12:23 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Jonathan Majors attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)
Photo: Lia Toby/Getty

The U.S. Army has paused new advertising featuring Jonathan Majors after the Creed III actor was arrested for an alleged domestic assault in New York.

The Army's "Be All You Can Be" recruitment campaign features two videos where Majors appears on camera and narrates various military scenes.

"The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest," Laura DeFrancisco, public affairs chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, said in a statement to PEOPLE Sunday.

"We recently released two ads in which Mr. Majors appears. While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete."

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star, 33, was arrested in New York City for an alleged domestic dispute on Saturday, per police. His lawyer said Majors is "completely innocent."

"The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident," the NYPD shared. "The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

While police identified Majors — who was listed as being charged with strangulation, assault and harassment — the victim was not identified.

Priya Chaudhry, Majors' criminal defense lawyer, maintained in a statement shared on Sunday with PEOPLE that the actor is "completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows."

"We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," Chaudhry stated. "This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations."

After his arrest on Saturday, the Marvel star was seen leaving a New York City courthouse, wearing a hat bearing the words "freedom freedom." Images of Majors leaving the courthouse were published by the Daily Mail.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actor's involvement with the U.S. Army was announced as part of a rebranding around the motto "Be All You Can Be." The paid media campaign was launched with the start of the 2023 NCAA March Madness basketball tournament. The military ads were promoted across television, print, digital billboards, streaming video, social and community platforms, and audio channels.

A press release from the launch announcement said Majors was "at the center of the brand rollout," which aimed to boost recruitment.

The U.S. Army 2024 Budget Highlights cites an increase in funding "to enhance our marketing and advertising efforts. All our efforts are toward the goal of recruiting and maintaining high-quality talented soldiers." PEOPLE contacted the U.S. Army regarding the cost of the "Be All You Can Be" campaign.

Majors, who plays Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was raised in Texas and got a major break in 2017 when he starred as activist Ken Jones in the four-part ABC limited series When We Rise.

In the years to follow, Majors landed a main role in the recent Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania film. His character of Kang the Conqueror is featured in the title of Marvel's upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is set for release on May 2, 2025.

PEOPLE has reached out to a representative of Majors for comment regarding the U.S. Army's decision.

Related Articles
Busy Philipps Shades Gwyneth's Paltrow's Trial Remark About Having 'Lost Half a Day of Skiing'
Busy Philipps Pokes Fun at Gwyneth Paltrow's Trial Remark About Having 'Lost Half a Day of Skiing'
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke, 97 reportedly was injured when he crashed his Lexus LS 500 in Malibu after losing control behind the wheel. Van Dyke who is seen here getting behind the wheel of the car last October reportedly lost control of the vehicle when it skidded in the wet road and crashed into a gate. The actor reportedly suffered a bloody nose and mouth, as well as a possible concussion. Shot on October 28, 2022 Pictured: Dick Van Dyke BACKGRID USA 22 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: AGEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Dick Van Dyke Gives Update on His Condition After Car Crash: 'I'm Sore All Over'
https://twitter.com/jeremyrenner/status/1640057680273473536?s=46&t=dZWsxqQNLcBiXw2bNA-n6g. Jeremy Renner/Twitter; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 22: Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)
Jeremy Renner Up and Walking in Recovery Update: '#Mindful'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Says He's 'Completely Innocent,' Expects Assault Charges Dropped 'Imminently'
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Jonathan Majors attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)
Jonathan Majors Spotted Leaving N.Y.C. Courthouse After His Arrest in 'Freedom' Hat
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Jonathan Majors Arrested After Alleged Domestic Dispute, Rep Says 'He's Done Nothing Wrong'
Sylvester Stallone attends the "Tulsa King" premiere on November 09, 2022 in New York City.
Sylvester Stallone Wants to Start Painting Again: 'It's Similar to Writing a Short Screenplay'
US actress Gwyneth sits in court, on March 22, 2023, in Park City, Utah where she is accused of injuring another skier, leaving him with a concussion and four broken ribs. - Terry Sanderson claims that the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer was cruising down the slopes so recklessly that they violently collided, leaving him on the ground as she and her entourage continued their descent down Deer Valley Resort, a skiers-only mountain known for its groomed runs, après-ski champagne yurts and posh clientele. (Photo by Rick Bowmer / POOL / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Rick Bowmer has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [March 22] instead of [March 23]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.
Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Why 2016 Ski Trip Was 'Significant' for Her Family After Dad Bruce's Death
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Taylor Swift and actress/singer Gwyneth Paltrow backstage at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy)
Gwyneth Paltrow Is Questioned About Friendship with Taylor Swift and 'Symbolic' $1 Countersuit at Trial
gwyneth paltrow court
Gwyneth Paltrow Thought Ski Collision Was 'Practical Joke' or Something 'Perverted' for 'Split Second'
Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court during an objection by her attorney during her trial, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States - 24 Mar 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow Takes Stand to Testify in Civil Trial About 2016 Ski Crash: Watch
Moet & Chandon Celebrates The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Inside
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Remain 'Best of Friends' amid 'Amicable Decision' to Divorce: Source
Sam Neill Jurassic Park - 1993 Director: Steven Spielberg Amblin/Universal USA Scene Still Scifi Jurassic Park
Sam Neill Recalls How 'Jurassic Park' Cast 'Came Very Close' to Dying When Hurricane Hit Set
Dick Van Dyke and Margie Willett ; Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver
Dick Van Dyke's Dating History: From Margie Willett to Arlene Silver
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening; Jeremy Renner Shares Video of His Snowcat's Return to His Home: 'Feels like 'The Green Mile' '
Jeremy Renner Celebrates His Snowplow's Return After Accident: 'Finally Making Her Way Home'
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom, in Park City, Utah.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Private Security Asked to 'Bring in Treats' for Bailiffs During Trial but Got Denied