Jonathan Majors' U.S. Army Recruitment Ads Paused After His Arrest: 'Deeply Concerned by the Allegations'

The U.S. Army has paused new advertising featuring Jonathan Majors after the Creed III actor was arrested for an alleged domestic assault in New York.

The Army's "Be All You Can Be" recruitment campaign features two videos where Majors appears on camera and narrates various military scenes.

"The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest," Laura DeFrancisco, public affairs chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, said in a statement to PEOPLE Sunday.

"We recently released two ads in which Mr. Majors appears. While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete."

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star, 33, was arrested in New York City for an alleged domestic dispute on Saturday, per police. His lawyer said Majors is "completely innocent."

"The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident," the NYPD shared. "The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

While police identified Majors — who was listed as being charged with strangulation, assault and harassment — the victim was not identified.

Priya Chaudhry, Majors' criminal defense lawyer, maintained in a statement shared on Sunday with PEOPLE that the actor is "completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows."

"We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," Chaudhry stated. "This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations."

After his arrest on Saturday, the Marvel star was seen leaving a New York City courthouse, wearing a hat bearing the words "freedom freedom." Images of Majors leaving the courthouse were published by the Daily Mail.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actor's involvement with the U.S. Army was announced as part of a rebranding around the motto "Be All You Can Be." The paid media campaign was launched with the start of the 2023 NCAA March Madness basketball tournament. The military ads were promoted across television, print, digital billboards, streaming video, social and community platforms, and audio channels.

A press release from the launch announcement said Majors was "at the center of the brand rollout," which aimed to boost recruitment.

The U.S. Army 2024 Budget Highlights cites an increase in funding "to enhance our marketing and advertising efforts. All our efforts are toward the goal of recruiting and maintaining high-quality talented soldiers." PEOPLE contacted the U.S. Army regarding the cost of the "Be All You Can Be" campaign.

Majors, who plays Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was raised in Texas and got a major break in 2017 when he starred as activist Ken Jones in the four-part ABC limited series When We Rise.

In the years to follow, Majors landed a main role in the recent Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania film. His character of Kang the Conqueror is featured in the title of Marvel's upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is set for release on May 2, 2025.

PEOPLE has reached out to a representative of Majors for comment regarding the U.S. Army's decision.