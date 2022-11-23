Jonathan Majors on His Viral Shirtless Photo and 'Special' Bond with 'Devotion' Costar Glen Powell

The busy actor reacts to Internet thirst over his Men's Health cover and being inspired by Devotion costar Glen Powell

By Kara Warner
Published on November 23, 2022 04:54 PM

With three big budget movies on the horizon, Jonathan Majors has been so busy that he's barely had enough time to sleep — let alone notice the Internet's interest in the actor's chiseled Men's Health cover.

"My team was like, 'You know, broke the internet?,' and I thought, 'Okay, that's pretty cool,'" the actor, 33, tells PEOPLE in the latest issue. "I don't have social media or anything like that, but my sister sent me a clip from some talk show that was thanking my mother for blessing the world with a son with such a physique," he adds with a laugh. "And I always think it's cool when my mom gets wrangled into something positive in that way."

Majors, who stars in the new drama Devotion, followed by lead roles in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania next year, humbly explains that he is a sports and exercise enthusiast and has always enjoyed being in shape, but added some muscle weight for specific characters he's playing that require it.

Jonathan Majors Men's Health

"I've always worked out, I've always trained," he says. "I come from an athletic background, and it just so happens that the roles [I'm playing], I felt they required a certain amount of physicality to just up the ante."

The actor admits that he hasn't yet given himself a break with the intense workouts.

"I've been keeping it up. Those films are shot and done, and we're okay," he says. "I could have rested on my laurels probably three months ago when we finished the last picture, but it isn't the case."

Majors is finally getting to enjoy some downtime between projects.

"The past two days I've probably gotten more sleep than I've gotten in I don't know, five years?" he says. "I feel calm. My engine's not running hot. I feel really focused because of the way the films are running out. I'm feeling good."

Jonathan Majors
Ari & Louise

Regarding his latest film, Devotion, in which he plays the Navy's first Black aviator Jesse L. Brown, Majors says it has been an honor paying tribute to the heroic pilot and meeting members of the military and Brown's family.

"The spirit of Jesse was with me. I felt closest to him in those moments I flew in the warbirds," Majors says. "The impact of the gentlemen and ladies who have served, who are feeling [the film] and feeling seen, is surreal."

The actor also had a memorable encounter with Brown's daughter Pamela, who was 1 when her father died in combat during the Korean War.

"She was on set one day. I'm in my full on gear, and she comes up to me, grabs my face and says, 'I feel like this is the first time I've seen my daddy,'" he recalls. "And I just lost it. Your face gets hot, and I just thought, 'Wow.' I wasn't doing anything, except for trying to serve the spirit of Jesse Brown, and tell this story. For her to say that and at hold my face in her hands, and say that to me, it meant a lot."

Majors' experience flying in real planes for the film's flight sequences also left a memorable impression and the actor says he is pursuing his pilot's license, following in the footsteps of his costar Glen Powell.

Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors attend the "Devotion" Premiere at Cinesphere on September 12, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

For much more on Jonathan Majors, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday

"It's magical. The first time I went up and grabbed the joystick, I thought, 'Okay, it's on now. We're doing this.' "

The actor says he and Powell, who first met about the movie while naked in a bathhouse, are now bonded for life.

"We're two Texas boys who understand hard work, sweat," he says. "There's a certain emotionality that is engendered when we're working together, and you can't buy that, and you can't really rehearse that. So it's special."

Offscreen and outside of work, Majors enjoys simple pleasures.

"I'm easy. I go to the gym, I eat my vegetables and go to sleep," he says. "I really like Formula 1—that's the latest hobby. I also just enjoy my four dogs."

But most important?

"I'm a dad, so whatever I can get with my girl is good," he says of his 9-year-old daughter. "We can just walk and talk. I'm just so curious about her little brain and her heart—all that stuff."

Directed by JD Dillard, Devotion is now playing in theaters where a portion of the box office sales will benefit a scholarship fund for children of Navy veterans.

Related Articles
Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors attend "Devotion" World Premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival. 'Devotion' premiere, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 12 Sep 2022
'Devotion' Stars Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors First Met While 'Completely Naked' in a Bathhouse
Khalid, Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas and Khalid Honor Veterans with Emotional Video for Duet 'Not Alone' from Film 'Devotion'
Lindsay Lohan Smiles with Husband Bader Shammas in London: 'Home of the Queen with My King' https://www.instagram.com/p/ChnThAuvRyY/?hl=en
Lindsay Lohan Reveals 'Special' First Christmas Gift from Husband: 'That Will Always Stay with Me'
Weird Al
'Weird Al' Yankovic Reflects on His 40-Year Career and Responds to Critics with Mantra: 'Be Weird!'
See Daniel Radcliffe in First Full Trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Is Daniel Radcliffe Really Singing in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' ? Here's What to Know
Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors) and Tom Hudner (Glen Powell) in Columbia Pictures' DEVOTION.
Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell Take Flight in Thrilling 'Devotion' Trailer: WATCH
TOP GUN: MAVERICK, (aka TOP GUN 2), Glen Powell, 2022
Glen Powell Recalls 'Pressure' Making 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Reaction to Those Viral 'Thirst Trap' TikToks
Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on October 22, 2022 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
Clippers' Paul George Didn't Know 'How to Address' Mental Health Struggles: 'That Was Like My Pit'
Halloweentown
Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz Celebrate the Impact of 'Halloweentown' : 'Continues to Blow My Mind'
Luke Macfarlane Matthew Rhys
'Bros' Star Luke Macfarlane Talks Longtime Friendship with 'Brothers and Sisters' Husband Matthew Rhys
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler Admits He Was 'Selfish' in Past Relationships: 'I'm Calmer Than I Used to Be'
Joe Jonas, singer, songwriter and actor, films a new advertising campaign for EVO Visian® ICL - a new FDA-approved vision correction lens designed for the correction/reduction of myopia (nearsightedness) and astigmatism. Earlier this month, Jonas had EVO lenses implanted by his doctor to upgrade his vision and break free from the hassles of contact lenses and eyeglasses. Visit https://EVOICL.com on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Miami, Fla.
Joe Jonas Says There's an 'Adjustment Period' to Balancing Career and Family: 'Learning as I Go'
2022 Toronto International Film Festival - "Devotion" Premiere
Toronto International Film Festival 2022: The Best Fashion and Most Memorable Moments
Glen Powell
Glen Powell on His Big Year and How Tom Cruise Convinced Him to Take Role in 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Danny Ramirez
Jon Hamm, Glen Powell Joke About New Call Signs for 'Top Gun' Characters: 'Glen from 'Scream Queens' !'
People May Special Cover
Exclusive: Tom Cruise Talks Making 'Top Gun: Maverick' in a New PEOPLE Special Edition