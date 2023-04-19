Jonathan Majors' Lawyer States He 'Has Not Abused Anyone,' as More Alleged Victims Reportedly Speak to D.A.

Jonathan Majors' legal team is speaking out in defense of the Marvel actor, following a Variety report that more alleged abuse victims have come forward following his arrest last month and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney's office.

"Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated," attorney Priya Chaudhry shared with PEOPLE on Wednesday.

The allegations swirling regarding further victims come in the wake of more blows to Majors' career: The public relations company representing him parted ways with the actor, 33, last month, as confirmed by PEOPLE on Tuesday.

In addition, Deadline reported that talent management company Entertainment 360 has stopped working with Majors, citing sources.

Majors was arrested in New York City on March 25 in connection with an alleged domestic dispute. He was subsequently charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment by the Manhattan District Attorney's office over the incident.

Documents obtained by PEOPLE show a woman told police that Majors allegedly "[struck] her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear," as well as allegedly grabbed her hand and neck "causing bruising and substantial pain."

A spokesperson for the district attorney's office confirmed to PEOPLE on March 30 that there is still an "active and ongoing investigation." The alleged victim has not been identified by police and it is unclear whether she has her own legal representation.

In the days following Majors' arrest, attorney Chaudhry disclosed alleged text messages between the actor and the unidentified woman that the lawyer claimed to show the woman "disavowed any allegations" against the Creed III star.

At the time of the text messages' release, Chaudry also said in a statement that Majors "completely denies assaulting the woman."