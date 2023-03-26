Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Says He's 'Completely Innocent,' Expects Assault Charges Dropped 'Imminently'

Jonathan Majors' lawyer is expecting "all charges will be dropped imminently" in his assault case.

The Creed III star, 33, was arrested in New York City for an alleged domestic dispute on Saturday, per police. Priya Chaudhry, Majors' criminal defense lawyer, maintained in a statement shared on Sunday with PEOPLE that the actor is "completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows."

"We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," Chaudhry stated. "This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations."

On Saturday, the NYPD revealed in a statement to PEOPLE that "at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to a 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct."

Police continued that a "preliminary investigation" determined that a 33-year-old male was "involved in a domestic dispute" with a female, 30.

"The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident," NYPD shared. "The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

While police identified Majors — who was listed as being charged with strangulation, assault and harassment — the victim was not identified. A rep for Majors said on Saturday, "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Chaudhry said in her statement that the "incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday."

"The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested," she concludes. "We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

After his arrest on Saturday, the Marvel star was seen leaving a New York City courthouse, wearing a hat bearing the words "freedom freedom." Images of Majors leaving the courthouse were published by the Daily Mail.

In the wake of the arrest, the U.S. Army has pulled a "Be All You Can Be" ad campaign which features the actor.

"The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest," Laura DeFrancisco, public affairs chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, said in a statement to PEOPLE Sunday. "We recently released two ads in which Mr. Majors appears. While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete."

The actor, who plays Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was raised in Texas and got a major break in 2017 when he starred as activist Ken Jones in the four-part ABC limited series When We Rise.

In the years to follow, Majors landed a main role in the recent Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania film. His character of Kang the Conqueror is featured in the title of Marvel's upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is set for release on May 2, 2025.

Speaking with EW, Marvel's Kevin Feige opened up about Marvel's decision to make Kang an important part of the MCU. "He's the highest-testing villain we've ever had in any of our friends and families [screenings]," he said of Majors' character. "That's really saying something with a movie like this. Even early on without the effects, Jonathan is his own effect."

Majors' next court date remains unclear.