Jonathan Majors's Lawyer Responds After Judge Grants Alleged Victim Full Temporary Order of Protection

The actor's lawyer said the development is "standard in cases such as this" and added that he "wants nothing to do with the woman"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 27, 2023 06:19 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Jonathan Majors attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)
Jonathan Majors. Photo: Lia Toby/Getty

Jonathan Majors's lawyer is speaking out after the woman the actor is charged with assaulting was granted an order of protection.

On Thursday, Doug Cohen, press secretary for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, confirmed that a "judge granted a full temporary order of protection for the victim, per the People's request and with the consent of defense counsel." At the time of arraignment, a limited temporary order of protection had been granted.

A court date is set for Tuesday, May 9.

A limited order of protection "allows the subject of the order of protection to maintain contact with you. However, the subject cannot abuse, harass or threaten you," according to the NYPD.

Meanwhile, a full order of protection "means that the subject of the order of protection must stay completely away from you, your home, job and school, and must not abuse, harass or threaten you."

Priya Chaudhry, a lawyer for Majors, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, "This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him."

"We have been transparent and cooperative with the District Attorney, including giving the District Attorney ample evidence, including witness statements, of Mr. Majors' innocence," Chaudhry continued.

"In fact, we recently provided a forensic medical opinion from a Board Certified Emergency Medicine Doctor and Trauma Specialist who has examined the photos and videos of the woman and concludes, without hesitation, that the woman did not have any injuries at the nightclub and the injuries she later sustained did not come from Mr. Majors (and could not have come from the way the woman described)."

Jonathan Majors attends the "Creed III" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England.
Jonathan Majors. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Chaudhry added, "It is disturbing that even when presented with this incontrovertible evidence, the District Attorney continues this false case."

The alleged victim has not been identified by authorities and it is unclear whether she has her own legal representation.

The Creed III actor, 33, was charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment by the Manhattan District Attorney's office following an arrest in New York City on March 25. Majors' lawyer Chaudhry said in a previous statement that the actor "completely denies assaulting the woman."

Jonathan Majors attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Documents previously obtained by PEOPLE show the woman told police that Majors allegedly "[struck] her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear," as well as allegedly grabbed her hand and neck "causing bruising and substantial pain."

After Variety reported earlier this month that more alleged abuse victims have come forward and were cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney's office, the actor reportedly was dropped from several movie projects and ad campaigns. The Marvel actor's public relations firm also "stepped away" from working with him.

