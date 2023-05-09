Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Calls Assault Case a 'Witch Hunt' as Actor Appears in Court Via Zoom

Jonathan Majors' lawyer says the criminal charges filed against the actor constitute a "witch hunt" following his latest appearance in court.

On Tuesday morning, Majors, 33, appeared virtually at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City for a short hearing following his March 25 arrest and arraignment, at which point he was charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment.

The Creed III actor spoke during the hearing only to confirm that he consented to appear at the hearing virtually rather than in person. The Manhattan District Attorney's office made public a superseding complaint in the case that carries a third degree assault charge during the hearing.

Judge Rachel S. Pauley ordered Majors to appear in person for a hearing on the case scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, at which point she will rule on a decision for a motion requested by the defense.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE following the hearing, Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry said that her team has provided the Manhattan District Attorney's office with "irrefutable evidence" that the alleged victim in the March 25 incident that led to his arrest "is lying" about the facts of the case.

"Yet this false case continues, the woman's claimed location shifts, and her story morphs," Chaudhry said in the statement. "This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims. Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman's clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman's new lies."

Chaudhry said in Tuesday's statement that no new charges have been filed against Majors at this time. The attorney also stated that her team has "obtained even more video evidence of his innocence, but we are hesitant to share it, for fear the DA will tip the woman off to change her story again."

Chaudhry also alleged that police officers who responded to the initial March 25 911 call preceding Majors' arrest "taunted" the actor when he attempted to show officers his own injuries from the incident.

"This glaring double standard between the treatment of Jonathan Majors, a Black man weighing 200 lbs, and his accuser, highlights the racial bias that permeates the criminal justice system," the attorney added.

Majors' charges could lead to a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail or three years of probation if convicted, according to Deadline.

The outlet previously reported in April that Majors, who appeared in the films Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III earlier this year, was left out of consideration for a number of film roles and brand deals following his arrest. PEOPLE confirmed in April that Majors' public relations firm The Lede Company "stepped away" from working with the Marvel star in March.

Chaudhry previously filed evidence to Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galaway's office that appeared to show the accuser drinking at a nightclub in the hours after the alleged incident, as well as that security footage showing the accuser after she and Majors parted ways on March 25 shows "that she did not suffer any injury in the car, and certainly not at the hands of Mr. Majors."

Majors is next expected to appear in court in person on Tuesday, June 13.