Jonathan Majors Dropped from 2 Movie Projects, Multiple Brand Deals Following Arrest: Report

Jonathan Majors has lost out on several opportunities in the weeks since he was charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment.

Amid Wednesday's Variety report that more alleged abuse victims have come forward and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney's office following Majors' March 25 arrest, the actor, 33, appears to have been taken out of consideration for at least two upcoming film projects.

On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Majors will no longer star in an upcoming film adaptation of Walter Mosley's 2004 novel The Man in My Basement that he was also expected to executive produce. The actor was also in negotiations to star in a biopic about late musician Otis Redding; he is also no longer under consideration for that movie, per the outlet.

The outlet also noted that the Creed III star will no longer appear in an ad campaign for Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers after the club sought out the actor due to his Dallas background.

Protagonist Pictures — the production company behind The Man in My Basement — and the Texas Rangers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Thursday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jonathan Majors. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Deadline also reported this week that Majors will no longer attend the 2023 Met Gala, as well as that talent management company Entertainment 360 has stopped working with the actor. On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that The Lede Company, a public relations firm, "stepped away" from working with the Marvel star last month.

In the days following Majors' arrest in March, the U.S. Army paused advertisements that featured the actor as part of its "Be All You Can Be" recruitment campaign, with a spokesperson telling PEOPLE on March 26 that "prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete."

As noted by multiple outlets, Majors still appears to be involved with Marvel Studios' upcoming Loki season 2, as well as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, following his character Kang the Conqueror's appearance in February's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The actor is still expected to appear in an upcoming Spike Lee movie and a Dennis Rodman biopic, per Deadline.

RELATED VIDEO: Jonathan Majors Charged with Multiple Counts of Assault by New York District Attorney After Arrest

"Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated," Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry shared in a statement with PEOPLE on Wednesday.

Majors was arrested in New York City on March 25 in connection with an alleged domestic dispute. He was subsequently charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment by the Manhattan District Attorney's office over the alleged incident.

Documents obtained by PEOPLE show a woman told police that Majors allegedly "[struck] her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear," as well as allegedly grabbed her hand and neck "causing bruising and substantial pain."

The evidence in Chaudry's filing appears to show the accuser drinking at a nightclub in the hours after the alleged incident.

Majors is next expected in court on May 8.