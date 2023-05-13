Jonathan Majors Is Dating Actress Meagan Good as Actor Faces Assault Charges

The actor — who is currently facing assault charges — and the actress are currently seeing each other, PEOPLE can confirm

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Published on May 13, 2023
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are dating.

The actor, 33 — who is currently facing assault charges — and the actress, 41, are currently seeing each other, PEOPLE can confirm. TMZ was the first to report the news.

An eyewitness told the outlet that the duo were at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles last weekend to see a movie.

Representatives for both Majors and Good did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Majors' romance with Good comes about after the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star was arrested in March in connection with an alleged domestic dispute. He was subsequently charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment by the Manhattan District Attorney's office over the alleged incident.

The actor appeared virtually at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City for a short hearing earlier this week, where he spoke during the hearing only to confirm that he consented to appear at the hearing virtually rather than in person.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE following the hearing, Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry said that her team has provided the Manhattan District Attorney's office with "irrefutable evidence" that the alleged victim in the March 25 incident that led to his arrest "is lying" about the facts of the case. (The alleged victim has not been identified by authorities and it is unclear whether she has her own legal representation.)

Good, meanwhile, separated from ex-husband DeVon Franklin in December 2021 after nine years of marriage. They announced their split at the time and then finalized their divorce in June 2022, just a week after what would have been their 10-year anniversary.

The decision to divorce wasn't hers, the Harlem star shared in her first ESSENCE solo cover interview. She detailed the difficulties resulting from the fallout of the marriage and told the outlet that she still considers Franklin, 45, "an incredible and beautiful person," confirming that neither did anything malicious toward the other.

