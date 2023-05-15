A Timeline of Jonathan Majors' Recent Controversies

Jonathan Majors continues to make headlines amid his recent legal troubles.

In March, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor was arrested in New York City for an alleged domestic dispute involving him and another woman, according to police.

Shortly after, he was charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment, according to PEOPLE obtained documents from the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

In the months following, Majors has been dropped from various projects as a result of his arrest. Additionally, the public relations company representing Jonathan Majors has parted ways with the actor.

Most recently, Majors appeared virtually at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City for a short hearing following his March 25 arrest and arraignment.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE following the hearing, Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry said that her team has provided the Manhattan District Attorney's office with "irrefutable evidence" that the alleged victim in the March 25 incident that led to his arrest "is lying" about the facts of the case, calling the assault case a "witch hunt" against the actor.

Here's a timeline of Majors' recent controversies, including his legal woes.

March 25, 2023: Jonathan Majors is arrested after an alleged domestic dispute

On March 25, Majors was arrested in New York City for an alleged domestic dispute.

"A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female," the NYPD said in a statement given to PEOPLE. "The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

Majors was identified by the police and was listed as charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment. The victim was not identified.

A rep for Majors told PEOPLE, "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

March 26, 2023: Jonathan Majors is charged with assault and harassment

Jonathan Majors. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

A day later, Majors was charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment, per Variety. In PEOPLE obtained documents from the Manhattan District Attorney's office, Majors was charged with three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, after he was arrested for an alleged domestic dispute.

March 26, 2023: Jonathan Majors' lawyer releases a statement

Following his arrest, Chaudhry maintained in a statement shared with PEOPLE that the actor is "completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows."

"We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," Chaudhry stated. "This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations."

March 26, 2023: Jonathan Majors' U.S. Army recruitment ads are paused after his arrest

Shortly after the arrest, the U.S. Army paused new advertising featuring Majors.

"The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest," Laura DeFrancisco, public affairs chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"We recently released two ads in which Mr. Majors appears. While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete."

March 30, 2023: Jonathan Majors' lawyer shares texts from the alleged victim about allegations

Majors' lawyer continued to maintain his innocence, disclosing alleged text messages that they claim show the unidentified woman "disavowed any allegations" against the Marvel actor.

In the alleged text exchange between Majors and the woman, she wrote, "They assured me that you won't be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight." The woman, who said she "just got out of the hospital," wrote, "I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone."

The texts also show the woman saying "this was not an attack" and denying that Majors strangled her. She allegedly wrote that the 911 call had to do with "me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care."

Documents obtained by PEOPLE show the woman told police that Majors allegedly "[struck] her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear," as well as allegedly grabbed her hand and neck "causing bruising and substantial pain."

At the time, Carol Wick, CEO of Sharity, Inc., who is on the UN Women – Violence Against Women Expert Roster, spoke to PEOPLE about what the text messages might convey, saying in part, "At the end of the day, the message we all should be saying very clearly is it's never okay to have violence in your relationship, and understanding that the violence is only a portion of what goes on."

April 18, 2023: PEOPLE confirms Jonathan Majors' public relations company has parted ways with the actor

In mid-April, PEOPLE confirmed that Majors' The Lede Company, a public relations firm, "stepped away" from working with the Marvel star last month in the wake of his charges. In addition, Deadline reported that talent management company Entertainment 360 has stopped working with Majors, citing sources.

That same day, it was reported that Majors had been taken out of consideration for at least two upcoming film projects. Deadline reported that Majors will no longer star in an upcoming film adaptation of Walter Mosley's 2004 novel The Man in My Basement that he was also expected to executive produce. The outlet added that he was no longer being considered for a biopic about late musician Otis Redding.

Additionally, Deadline reported that the Creed III star will no longer appear in an ad campaign for Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers.

April 19, 2023: More alleged abuse victims of Jonathan Majors come forward

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The day after Majors was dropped from a handful of projects, Variety reported that "multiple alleged abuse victims of Majors have come forward following his March arrest and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney's office."

April 20, 2023: Jonathan Majors' attorney shares evidence allegedly showing victim 'did not suffer any injury at the hands' of actor

Following Variety's report of more alleged abuse victims coming forward, Majors' lawyer sent evidence to a New York court that reportedly shows the woman he allegedly assaulted uninjured and socializing in the hours after the incident that led to the actor's March 25 arrest.

In a letter obtained by PEOPLE that Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry sent to New York County Criminal Court, the lawyer wrote that Majors' team is "hopeful that the District Attorney's office will move quickly to dismiss this case" and detailed evidence she wrote was presented to Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galaway's office on April 11.

April 27, 2023: A judge grants Jonathan Majors' alleged victim a full temporary order of protection

On April 27, Doug Cohen, press secretary for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, confirmed that a "judge granted a full temporary order of protection for the victim, per the People's request and with the consent of defense counsel." At the time of arraignment, a limited temporary order of protection had been granted.

Chaudhry reacted to the news in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, "This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him."

"We have been transparent and cooperative with the District Attorney, including giving the District Attorney ample evidence, including witness statements, of Mr. Majors' innocence," Chaudhry continued.

"In fact, we recently provided a forensic medical opinion from a Board Certified Emergency Medicine Doctor and Trauma Specialist who has examined the photos and videos of the woman and concludes, without hesitation, that the woman did not have any injuries at the nightclub and the injuries she later sustained did not come from Mr. Majors (and could not have come from the way the woman described)."

Chaudhry added, "It is disturbing that even when presented with this incontrovertible evidence, the District Attorney continues this false case."

May 9, 2023: Jonathan Majors appears virtually in court

On May 9, Majors appeared virtually at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City for a short hearing following his March 25 arrest and arraignment. The actor spoke during the hearing only to confirm that he consented to appear at the hearing virtually rather than in person.

Judge Rachel S. Pauley ordered Majors to appear in person for a hearing on the case scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, at which point she will rule on a decision for a motion requested by the defense.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE following the hearing, Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry said that her team has provided the Manhattan District Attorney's office with "irrefutable evidence" that the alleged victim in the March 25 incident that led to his arrest "is lying" about the facts of the case.

"Yet this false case continues, the woman's claimed location shifts, and her story morphs," Chaudhry said in the statement. "This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims. Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman's clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman's new lies."

May 13, 2023: PEOPLE confirms Jonathan Majors is dating Meagan Good

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors. Frazer Harrison/WireImage, Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Following his virtual appearance in court, PEOPLE confirmed that Majors was in a new relationship with actress Meagan Good. TMZ was the first to report the news, who reported that the duo went on a date to the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles to see a movie.