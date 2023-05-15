Jonathan Majors Getting 'Support' from New Flame Meagan Good amid Allegations: Source (Exclusive)

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good's friendship turned romantic as she supported him amid his assault charges and allegations, a source tells PEOPLE.

"Meagan and Jonathan have maintained a friendship for some time," the source says, adding that following the allegations made against Majors, "Meagan has shown considerable support towards him."

"It seems their relationship has developed further from that point," adds the source.

Reps for Good and Majors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

PEOPLE confirmed Saturday that Majors, 33, and Good, 41, are dating. The new relationship comes after Majors was charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment by the Manhattan District Attorney's office following an arrest in New York City on March 25. Majors' lawyer Priya Chaudhry said in a previous statement that the actor "completely denies assaulting the woman."

The alleged victim has not been identified by authorities and it is unclear whether she has her own legal representation. The 30-year-old woman was granted a full temporary order of protection last month. The next court date for Majors is June 13.

Documents previously obtained by PEOPLE show the woman told police that Majors allegedly "[struck] her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear," as well as allegedly grabbed her hand and neck "causing bruising and substantial pain."

After Variety reported last month that more alleged abuse victims have come forward and were cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney's office, Majors reportedly was dropped from several movie projects and ad campaigns. The Marvel actor's public relations firm also "stepped away" from working with him.

His lawyer Chaudhry said last week in a statement that her team has provided the Manhattan District Attorney's office with "irrefutable evidence" that the alleged victim "is lying" about the facts of the case.

"Yet this false case continues, the woman's claimed location shifts, and her story morphs," Chaudhry said in the statement. "This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims. Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman's clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman's new lies."

Good filed for divorce from DeVon Franklin, her husband of nine years, back in December 2021. The Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress told PEOPLE in May 2022 that she has "learned to not be as much of a people pleaser."

"I've learned that not everybody's going to get you or like you, and that's okay. And knowing who your tribe is and being really thankful for that, and knowing sometimes they're not your tribe — that's okay too."

She added that she was focused on "loving and treating people with respect regardless, and never letting how people treat you change the integrity of who you want to be. I think in this season especially, I'm learning to live again in a different way."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.