Jonathan Majors Charged with Multiple Counts of Assault by New York District Attorney After Arrest

Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City on Saturday following an alleged "domestic dispute"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 27, 2023 12:34 PM
Jonathan Majors attends the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on March 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Jonathan Majors was charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment two days after he was arrested in New York City.

On Monday, PEOPLE obtained documents from the Manhattan District Attorney's office that show Majors, 33, was charged with three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, after he was arrested for an alleged domestic dispute on Saturday.

The documents show the victim told police that Majors allegedly "[struck] her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear," as well as allegedly grabbed her hand and neck, "causing bruising and substantial pain."

Following the arrest, Priya Chaudhry, Majors' criminal defense lawyer, maintained in a statement shared on Sunday with PEOPLE that the actor is "completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows."

"We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," Chaudhry said in the statement. "This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations."

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

On Sunday, the New York City Police Department told PEOPLE in a statement that "at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to a 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct."

Police continued that a "preliminary investigation" determined that a 33-year-old male was "involved in a domestic dispute" with a female, 30.

"The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident," NYPD shared. "The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

While police identified Majors — who was originally listed as charged with strangulation, assault and harassment — the victim was not identified. A rep for Majors said on Saturday, "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Chaudhry said in her statement that the "incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday."

"The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested," she told PEOPLE. "We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

After his arrest on Saturday, the Marvel star was seen leaving a New York City courthouse wearing a hat bearing the words "freedom freedom," according to images of Majors published by The Daily Mail.

Per The Associated Press, Majors is next scheduled to appear in court on May 8.

