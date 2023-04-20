Jonathan Majors' Attorney Shares Evidence Allegedly Showing Victim 'Did Not Suffer Any Injury at the Hands' of Actor

Jonathan Majors' lawyer has sent evidence to a New York court that the lawyer says shows the woman whom he allegedly assaulted uninjured and socializing in the hours after the incident that led to the actor's March 25 arrest.

In a letter obtained by PEOPLE that Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry sent to New York County Criminal Court, the lawyer wrote that Majors' team is "hopeful that the District Attorney's office will move quickly to dismiss this case" and detailed evidence she wrote was presented to Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galaway's office on April 11.

Per documents showing the actor's charges, obtained by PEOPLE March 27, Majors, 33, allegedly "[struck] [the accuser] about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear," as well as allegedly grabbed her hand and neck, "causing bruising and substantial pain."

The evidence in Chaudry's filing appears to show the accuser drinking at a nightclub in the hours after the alleged incident.

Majors was arrested in New York City on March 25 in connection with an alleged domestic dispute. He was subsequently charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment by the Manhattan District Attorney's office over the incident.

In Chaudry's letter, the attorney wrote that the driver of the car Majors allegedly assaulted the accuser in on March 25 will testify that the woman actually "attacked Mr. Majors in the car (and Mr. Majors did not strike or hurt her whatsoever)."

The attorney also wrote in the letter that security footage showing the accuser after she and Majors parted ways that night shows "that she did not suffer any injury in the car, and certainly not at the hands of Mr. Majors."

Instead, Chaudry alleged in the letter that the accuser actually assaulted Majors multiple times in the car and attempted to steal the actor's phone.

After the incident, the attorney alleged the woman went to a nightclub and then "sent Mr. Majors angry text messages accusing him of infidelity, sent a suicide note to Mr. Majors, took a bunch of sleeping pills, and then, eleven hours later, was found alone in a locked bedroom, unconscious on the floor of a closet, with a cut behind her ear and a broken finger."

The New York City Police Department previously told PEOPLE in a statement on March 25 that "at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to a 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct."

Police continued that a "preliminary investigation" determined that a 33-year-old male was "involved in a domestic dispute" with a female, 30.

"The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident," NYPD shared at the time. "The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

A Variety report published Wednesday alleged that additional abuse victims have come forward following his arrest last month and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney's office. In response, Chaudhry said in a statement: "Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated."

Chaudry previously disclosed alleged text messages from the accuser sent to Majors on March 30 that Majors' team claimed show the unidentified woman "disavowed any allegations" against the Creed III actor.

Majors is next expected in court on May 8. PEOPLE confirmed on Tuesday that The Lede Company, a public relations firm, "stepped away" from working with the Marvel star last month.