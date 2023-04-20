Jonathan Majors' Attorney Shares Evidence Allegedly Showing Victim 'Did Not Suffer Any Injury at the Hands' of Actor

Jonathan Majors is set to appear in court next on May 8 following his March 25 arrest

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 20, 2023 01:35 PM
Jonathan Majors attends the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on March 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Jonathan Majors' lawyer has sent evidence to a New York court that the lawyer says shows the woman whom he allegedly assaulted uninjured and socializing in the hours after the incident that led to the actor's March 25 arrest.

In a letter obtained by PEOPLE that Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry sent to New York County Criminal Court, the lawyer wrote that Majors' team is "hopeful that the District Attorney's office will move quickly to dismiss this case" and detailed evidence she wrote was presented to Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galaway's office on April 11.

Per documents showing the actor's charges, obtained by PEOPLE March 27, Majors, 33, allegedly "[struck] [the accuser] about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear," as well as allegedly grabbed her hand and neck, "causing bruising and substantial pain."

The evidence in Chaudry's filing appears to show the accuser drinking at a nightclub in the hours after the alleged incident.

Majors was arrested in New York City on March 25 in connection with an alleged domestic dispute. He was subsequently charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment by the Manhattan District Attorney's office over the incident.

In Chaudry's letter, the attorney wrote that the driver of the car Majors allegedly assaulted the accuser in on March 25 will testify that the woman actually "attacked Mr. Majors in the car (and Mr. Majors did not strike or hurt her whatsoever)."

The attorney also wrote in the letter that security footage showing the accuser after she and Majors parted ways that night shows "that she did not suffer any injury in the car, and certainly not at the hands of Mr. Majors."

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Instead, Chaudry alleged in the letter that the accuser actually assaulted Majors multiple times in the car and attempted to steal the actor's phone.

After the incident, the attorney alleged the woman went to a nightclub and then "sent Mr. Majors angry text messages accusing him of infidelity, sent a suicide note to Mr. Majors, took a bunch of sleeping pills, and then, eleven hours later, was found alone in a locked bedroom, unconscious on the floor of a closet, with a cut behind her ear and a broken finger."

The New York City Police Department previously told PEOPLE in a statement on March 25 that "at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to a 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct."

Police continued that a "preliminary investigation" determined that a 33-year-old male was "involved in a domestic dispute" with a female, 30.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident," NYPD shared at the time. "The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

A Variety report published Wednesday alleged that additional abuse victims have come forward following his arrest last month and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney's office. In response, Chaudhry said in a statement: "Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated."

Chaudry previously disclosed alleged text messages from the accuser sent to Majors on March 30 that Majors' team claimed show the unidentified woman "disavowed any allegations" against the Creed III actor.

RELATED VIDEO: Jonathan Majors Charged with Multiple Counts of Assault by New York District Attorney After Arrest

Majors is next expected in court on May 8. PEOPLE confirmed on Tuesday that The Lede Company, a public relations firm, "stepped away" from working with the Marvel star last month.

Related Articles
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Public Relations Firm Parts Ways with Jonathan Majors amid Actor's Assault Charges
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jonathan Majors' Lawyer States He 'Has Not Abused Anyone,' as More Alleged Victims Reportedly Speak to D.A.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Shares Texts from Alleged Victim About Allegations: Domestic Violence Expert Weighs In
Jonathan Majors attends the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on March 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jonathan Majors Charged with Multiple Counts of Assault by New York District Attorney After Arrest
Jonathan Majors attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Jonathan Majors Should Release Video That Could Exonerate Him of Assault Charges 'as Soon as Possible': Expert
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Says He's 'Completely Innocent,' Expects Assault Charges Dropped 'Imminently'
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Jonathan Majors attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)
Jonathan Majors' U.S. Army Recruitment Ads Paused After His Arrest: 'Deeply Concerned by the Allegations'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Jonathan Majors Arrested After Alleged Domestic Dispute, Rep Says 'He's Done Nothing Wrong'
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Jonathan Majors attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)
Jonathan Majors Spotted Leaving N.Y.C. Courthouse After His Arrest in 'Freedom' Hat
Jen Shah
Jen Shah's Attorney Claims She Owes More Than $124,000 in Unpaid Legal Fees and Expenses
Chris Lammons; Alvin Kamara
NFL's Alvin Kamara, Chris Lammons and 2 Others Indicted After Las Vegas Beating
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Z-8xuswRmI
Wisconsin Woman Charged in 2022 Dismemberment Case Attacks Attorney at Competency Hearing
Benjamin Obadiah Foster
Wanted Ore. Man Accused of Torturing Woman Is Using Dating Apps to Find Victims and Evade Capture: Police
Nikki Secondino
Instagram Model Accused of Stabbing Sleeping Dad Was Allegedly Enraged by Argument Over Laptop
Kaivon Washington
Man Charged in Rape of Slain LSU Student Madison Brooks Faces New Rape Charge in Separate Case
pic
Texas Woman Accused of Strangling Best Friend, Then Stealing Her Newborn Girl Expected to Plead Guilty