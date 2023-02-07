Jonathan Majors Says He and 'Best Buddy' Michael B. Jordan Talk About 'Girl Troubles'

Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan sometimes commiserate about "girl troubles."

At the Los Angeles premiere of Majors's new Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Monday, the actor, 33, told Entertainment Tonight that Jordan, 35, is his "best buddy" while discussing their friendship. The pair share the screen in the upcoming Creed III.

"We have a very amicable relationship, that's my best buddy," said Majors.

"We support each other on a day to day, so, if it's Marvel it's Marvel that day, if it's girl troubles, it's girl troubles that day — whatever, whatever. He's my brother," the actor added, though he told the outlet he did not seek out advice from the Black Panther star on playing a Marvel villain.

Majors costars with Jordan in Creed III, which brings back Adonis Creed (Jordan) as he encounters childhood friend Damien Anderson (Majors) after Damien's release from a long prison sentence.

Paras Griffin/Getty

Trailers for Creed III show Damien quickly growing antagonistic toward Adonis' success, paving the way for what appears to be a pivotal boxing match between the two characters in Jordan's directorial debut.

Majors, who has gained a significant amount of muscle between the Marvel and Creed roles and his turn as an obsessive bodybuilder in the upcoming film Magazine Dreams, told PEOPLE at the Ant-Man premiere that his dedication to physical fitness is "all a payoff" when asked if he ever takes cheat days to not work out.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

"I like fitness. It's more of a lifestyle for me," he said. "I mean, some days it is a discipline, but anything good is, and I've made a good habit of it. But no, man, it's all a payoff."

"I'm a young man yet, and when I feel like I'm slowing down, I'll probably let the gut out," Majors added. "But as it stands right now, it's all good. It feels good. I like talking to y'all. I like being around. I like sharing the art. And as long as I have the opportunity, it gives me energy and allows me to just be cool."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters Feb. 17, while Creed III is out March 3.