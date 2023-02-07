Jonathan Majors Says He and 'Best Buddy' Michael B. Jordan Talk About 'Girl Troubles'

"He's my brother," Jonathan Majors said of his Creed III costar Michael B. Jordan

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023 04:22 PM

Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan sometimes commiserate about "girl troubles."

At the Los Angeles premiere of Majors's new Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Monday, the actor, 33, told Entertainment Tonight that Jordan, 35, is his "best buddy" while discussing their friendship. The pair share the screen in the upcoming Creed III.

"We have a very amicable relationship, that's my best buddy," said Majors.

"We support each other on a day to day, so, if it's Marvel it's Marvel that day, if it's girl troubles, it's girl troubles that day — whatever, whatever. He's my brother," the actor added, though he told the outlet he did not seek out advice from the Black Panther star on playing a Marvel villain.

Majors costars with Jordan in Creed III, which brings back Adonis Creed (Jordan) as he encounters childhood friend Damien Anderson (Majors) after Damien's release from a long prison sentence.

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
Paras Griffin/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Trailers for Creed III show Damien quickly growing antagonistic toward Adonis' success, paving the way for what appears to be a pivotal boxing match between the two characters in Jordan's directorial debut.

Majors, who has gained a significant amount of muscle between the Marvel and Creed roles and his turn as an obsessive bodybuilder in the upcoming film Magazine Dreams, told PEOPLE at the Ant-Man premiere that his dedication to physical fitness is "all a payoff" when asked if he ever takes cheat days to not work out.

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
Albert L. Ortega/Getty

"I like fitness. It's more of a lifestyle for me," he said. "I mean, some days it is a discipline, but anything good is, and I've made a good habit of it. But no, man, it's all a payoff."

"I'm a young man yet, and when I feel like I'm slowing down, I'll probably let the gut out," Majors added. "But as it stands right now, it's all good. It feels good. I like talking to y'all. I like being around. I like sharing the art. And as long as I have the opportunity, it gives me energy and allows me to just be cool."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters Feb. 17, while Creed III is out March 3.

Related Articles
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jennifer Hudson attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Yvette Nicole Brown arrives at The Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event at The Orpheum Theatre on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/FilmMagic)
Yvette Nicole Brown Tells Jennifer Hudson She Auditioned for Effie in 'Dreamgirls' Before Her
Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger
Maria Shriver Says She Felt 'Invisible' When 'Standing Next to' Arnold Schwarzenegger During Marriage
Ant-Man
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' First Reactions Praise Jonathan Majors' 'Menacing' Villain
Naomi Ackie in TRISTAR pictures I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY
See How Naomi Ackie Mastered Whitney Houston's Voice and Movements for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'
Cruel Intentions
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says 250 People Watched Her Film Selma Blair Kiss on 'Cruel Intentions' Set
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey Agree 'We Do Kiss Nicely' — 'In Respect to Our Now Partners'
Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze, Jr.
Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. to Reunite in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel: Reports
A CHRISTMAS STORY, from left: Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin, Ian Petrella, Peter Billingsley, 1983. ©MGM/courtesy Everett Collection
Peter Billingsley Honors His 'Kind and Supportive' 'Christmas Story' Mom Melinda Dillon After Her Death
Alicia Silverstone Reunites with Clueless Costar Elisa Donovan in Full Throwback Ad for Rakuten
Alicia Silverstone Reunites with 'Clueless' Costar Elisa Donovan in Full Rakuten Super Bowl Ad
Jennifer Coolidge takes part in a roast honoring her as Harvard's Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year, in Cambridge, Mass People Hasty Pudding Coolidge, Cambridge, United States - 04 Feb 2023
Jennifer Coolidge Would Use 'Terrible Things' Patrons Said to Her as a Waitress for Comedy Skits
5883215r
Reese Witherspoon Says 'There Is No 'Legally Blonde 3' Without Jennifer Coolidge'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Ashton Kutcher attends World Premiere Of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine" at Regency Village Theatre on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images); British singer and actor Harry Styles arrives for the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Westwood, California, on November 1, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Ashton Kutcher Praised Harry Styles' Karaoke Before Knowing He Was a Singer: I Felt 'So Dumb'
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Kelly Slater attends the unveiling of the all-new Breitling Superocean Heritage II Chronograph 44 Outerknown at Breitling Boutique New York on November 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Breitling); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Pamela Anderson attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Pamela, a love story" at TUDUM Theater on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Pamela Anderson's Ex Kelly Slater Congratulates Her on Netflix Doc: 'Look Forward to Watching'
Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer Reveals He Was Sexually Abused, Contemplated Suicide in First Interview Since Scandal
Alan Cumming attends the "AARP The Magazine's" 21st Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on January 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Alan Cumming Says He'd 'Totally' Do a 'Romy and Michele' Sequel: 'I'd Be Absolutely Game'
Marlon Brando; Solange Podell
Marlon Brando's 'Rare' Breakup Letter to French Dancer to Be Auctioned: 'I Wish Not to Humiliate'