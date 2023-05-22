Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Seen Traveling Together as Actor Faces Assault Charges

Jonathan Majors is stepping out with his new girlfriend Meagan Good as the actor awaits his next court date in his assault trial.

On Saturday, Majors, 33, and Good, 41, were photographed as they traveled from New York City to Los Angeles. The pair were seen holding hands more than one week after PEOPLE confirmed on May 13 that the pair are currently seeing each other.

A source told PEOPLE last Monday that Majors and Good's friendship turned romantic as she's shown support for him since his March 25 arrest in New York City. Majors, who most recently starred in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment by the Manhattan District Attorney's office over the alleged incident.

"Meagan and Jonathan have maintained a friendship for some time," the source previously told PEOPLE, adding that following the allegations made against Majors, "Meagan has shown considerable support towards him."

"It seems their relationship has developed further from that point," the source added at the time. Reps for Good and Majors did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment last Monday.

Majors most recently appeared virtually at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City for a short hearing on May 9, where he spoke during the hearing only to confirm that he consented to appear at the hearing virtually rather than in person.

Following that hearing, the actor's attorney Priya Chaudhry called the case against her client "a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims," in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The alleged victim in the actor's case has not been identified by authorities and it is unclear whether she has her own legal representation. The 30-year-old woman was granted a full temporary order of protection last month.

The next court date for Majors is June 13; the actor is required to appear in court in person at that time.

Good filed for divorce from DeVon Franklin, her husband of nine years, back in December 2021. The Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress told PEOPLE in May 2022 that she has "learned to not be as much of a people pleaser."

"I've learned that not everybody's going to get you or like you, and that's okay. And knowing who your tribe is and being really thankful for that, and knowing sometimes they're not your tribe — that's okay too."

She added that she was focused on "loving and treating people with respect regardless, and never letting how people treat you change the integrity of who you want to be. I think in this season especially, I'm learning to live again in a different way."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.