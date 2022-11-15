Jonathan Bennett Says His 'Dream' Is to Make a Christmas Movie with Lindsay Lohan

Attention casting directors: The self-professed "King of Christmas" has something to say.

While hitting the red carpet at Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" event at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, The Holiday Sitter actor Jonathan Bennett revealed to PEOPLE the one wish that tops his holiday list.

"My dream and my goal is to get to do a Christmas movie with [Lindsay] Lohan and reconnect for the holidays," Bennet, 41, tells PEOPLE of reuniting with his Mean Girls costar. "I think it would be so much fun!"

Surely, that would be totally fetch for fans of the 2004 comedy — and Bennett said he would even go as far as doing the famed choreography Lohan's Cady Heron does alongside Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert in the iconic talent-show scene.

"I would totally do the 'Jingle Bell Rock' in the movie with her," Bennett says of doing the dance.

During her recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Lohan, 36, revealed that she suggested recreating the "Jingle Bell Rock" routine in her latest holiday film Falling for Christmas — "but then they forgot about it," she said of the filmmakers she pitched.

Meanwhile, Bennett had nothing but words of encouragement for Lohan and her leading role in Netflix's Falling for Christmas, the gig that marks her first major acting job in over a decade.

"As the self-proclaimed King of Christmas, I, with my authority, graciously welcome Lindsay Lohan into the Christmas movie world, and I hereby declare this year, Lindsay Lohan's Christmas year," he jokes.

In addition, Bennett offered some words of wisdom to the actress who's made her way into the Christmas-movie space.

"I think the best advice is that when the fans come up to you and tell you about how much these movies mean to them, take the time to listen and hear their stories because it's just going to make you want to do more of them," he says.